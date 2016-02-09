Crozet Pizza Expands

Posted by admin on 9/02/16 • Categorized as September 2016 • Share/Save

Crozet Pizza has expanded its footprint in the old Fruit Growers buildings in downtown by taking over next-door space that formerly was Maupins’ Music and Video.

The dividing wall has been removed and the Pourhouse area enlarged with its rough-sawn appearance (all the lumber is salvaged from the building) kept in tact. Where the Maupins once had their sales counter is now a dining room that is separated from the Poorhouse, accessed by an open archway, making it quieter. In all, 60 seats are being added, 35 of those in the new dining room and 25 in the Pourhouse.

The restaurant has subscribed to Direct TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket, a service that provides all the NFL games live, and will inaugurate it on Sept. 11, the first day of the league’s regular season, according to Crozet Pizza owner Mike Alexander.

“We’ll also have a tribute for the 15th anniversary of 9/11,” he said.

Alexander said he will add more TVs in the Pourhouse room to ensure that they are visible from the new tables. A new tap system is also being installed that will make 16 craft beers available and allow for filling growlers.

“We’re not trying to be a sports bar,” said Alexander, “but you have to have enough TVs. We’re going to trick it out nice.”

The map room, as it’s called, will be converted to kitchen space over the winter and the menu will be expanded to offer sandwiches and pasta dishes. The map, which shows customers wearing their Crozet Pizza T-shirts in exotic locations all over the world, will move to the new dining room.

“The map will certainly stay. You’ve gotta hold on to your roots. Bob [Crum] would turn over in his grave if we lost that.”

Alexander said that 16 parking spaces behind the restaurant, and behind the Rescue Squad hall, have been paved recently and are available for customers. They can be accessed from the alley behind the buildings.