Habitat for Humanity Seeks Volunteers for Crozet Project

Charlottesville’s Habitat for Humanity program will build six townhouses in Crozet in the Wickham Pond neighborhood off Rt. 240 and is seeking about 30 volunteers to help with framing during the week of Sept. 17 to 24. Volunteers are supervised by experienced crew leaders. The goal is to complete framing of one house per day.

The project is Habitat’s first in Crozet. The row will include two three-bedroom end units and four two-bedroom units. All will have 5-star energy ratings and front porches. Parking is on street.

Purchase families get an interest-free loan through the Virginia Housing Development Authority and private sources, said Jessica Eustace of Habitat. House prices are determined after construction is finished. Habitat has built 190 houses in Charlottesville and Albemarle since 1991. It is taking on the redevelopment of Southwood mobile home park, with 342 trailers and 1,500 residents, in Charlottesville now.

Families must occupy the houses for at least three years and after that they can sell, but Habitat has a right of first refusal. “Most people stay,” said Eustace.

Four purchase families have been finalized for the units.

“Crozet is a little different for us,” she added. “Typically we’re in town near public transportation. But the ones who’ve selected Crozet are really happy to be here.”

To volunteer, call (434) 293-9066 or visit cvillehabitat.org/signupnow.