Classified ads start at $16 (repeating) and include free online placement. Lost and found ads are free. To place an ad or for more information, call 434-249-4211 or email ads@crozetgazette.com.

COMPUTER CARE: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

CROZET ARTISAN DEPOT presents “THE ART OF CHOCOLATE” with Jennifer Mowad of Cocoa & Spice, our featured artist for September. Second Saturday Reception September 10, from 4 – 6 p.m. with CHOCOLATE SAMPLES!

Crozet building lot for sale by owner: 4.54 acres four minutes from The Square. Acreage open, great views, strong drilled well, asphalt drive. $190,000. Adjoining 1.34 acre parcel, building site with mountain views, shares asphalt drive. Address: 6550 Jarmans Gap Rd, 22932. Quick access to Rt 250 and I-64. Current survey available. Photos and more information at www.6550JarmansGap.com or tel. 434- 981-4705.

Do you have a toddler? Do they like to play? North Branch School invites you to come join us on Wednesday’s for a playdate. We provide the activities and fun and you provide the toddler. Ages 18 months to 3 year olds. North Branch School in Afton invites you to join us on Wednesday mornings starting September 14, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. This program offers social development as well as fine and gross motor skills and is free of charge. Please call 540-456-8450 for any questions or to register.

Fall into Fitness: Looking to get in shape this fall? Let M2 Personal Training help you get started. Offering Boot camp classes at Crozet Park and in-home personal training in your home. Call or email Melissa Miller for more information at 434-962-2311 or melissa@m2personaltraining.com or visit www.m2personaltraining.com.

Food for Life: The Power of Food for Health Come learn about how a plant-based diet can improve your energy and overall health, as well as aid in prevention of disease. Classes include: Printed materials, a pre and post medical screening with labs, nutrition education, cooking demonstrations and dinner! Wednesday evenings, 6:15-8:15 p.m. September 21 – October 26; $150 for six sessions, $130 without the book. Held at vCrozet United Methodist Church, 1156 Crozet Avenue. Contact Deb Short, short.deborah@gmail.com for more information and to sign up!

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com

TUTORING: Experienced tutor and certified teacher in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills, homework help in most subjects and all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

Tutoring Par Excellence: Academic Tutoring available in Crozet Mathematics: Algebra I and II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus; Spanish I and II; French. References available. Please call me at 540-456-66-82 or email me at tutoringparexcellence@gmail.com

PEACHTREE BASEBALL ANNUAL MEETING: Do you enjoy watching the kids play and learn the game of baseball? Wondering how you can help the league grow? Are you interested in giving back to the kids in our community? Please join us on Wednesday, October 26 at 7 p.m. at Crozet Library. We are currently accepting names for the following board positions for 2017-2018: Secretary, Cal Ripken; Vice President Major/Minor-Cal Ripken; Fundraising Coordinator; Coach Rep. T-ball & Rookie; VP Softball; Coordinator, Non-board Positions; Concession Stand Coordinator; All Star Coordinator; Field Fundraising Committee; Babe Ruth Secretary/Coordinator. Applicants must submit their name and the position he or she is interested in via email by 5 p.m. on Saturday October 1, 2016 to Peachtree Baseball, attention Cheryl Madison, President: peachtree@peachtreebaseball.com.

