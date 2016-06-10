Posted by admin on 10/06/16 • Categorized as Obituaries,October 2016 • Share/Save

George Meade Poats, 82 years old, passed away at Martha Jefferson Hospital on September 22, with his family by his side. He had been in ill health for several years.

He was born and raised in White Hall, to the late Louis James and Mary Shepard Black Poats. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by four brothers, Louis, William, Philip and Frederick.

He is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Barbara Conyers Poats of White Hall, his daughter Rebecca Poats Cogan and her husband Bradford Cogan, our son in law and their two sons, Richard Patrick Cogan II and Grayson Meade Cogan, also his sister Margaret Fowler Poats of Crozet, and many nieces and nephews.

He was a member of the Church of Christ, 1525 Rugby Avenue, Charlottesville. A funeral service was held September 27 at Mt. Moriah Church in White Hall, with minister, Larry Macomber officiating. Internment followed in the church cemetery.