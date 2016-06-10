Posted by admin on 10/06/16 • Categorized as Obituaries,October 2016 • Share/Save

Jonathan David Coleman, 54, of Crozet, passed away on September 28 at the Cardiac Care Unit of UVA Medical Center in Charlottesville.

Jon was born on August 9, 1962 at DePaul Hospital in Norfolk. He graduated from Albemarle High School in 1980. He earned a B.A. in History and Political Science in 1984 from Trevecca Nazarene University, Nashville, TN and received his Teacher Certification from Mary Baldwin College in Staunton, VA. Jon was formerly employed in sales at Jim Price Chevrolet in Charlottesville. He was a beloved son, brother, brother-in-law, uncle, and dear friend to many.

Jon is preceded in death by his father, the late Rev. Gerald Price Coleman of Crozet, and an infant sister, Cynthia Elizabeth Coleman. He is survived by his mother, Martha E. Coleman of Crozet; three sisters: Karen Coleman Mills (Ritchie) of Crozet and Winchester, VA; Rev. Nancy Coleman Johnson (Rev. Bruce) of Amherst and New Market, VA; and Linda Coleman Thornton (Greg) of Palmyra, VA; two beloved nieces and nephews: Michael Edward Mimms (Bree) of Ashville, NC; Lydia E. and Anna R. Johnson of Lynchburg; and Nicholas Coleman Thornton of Palmyra.

Arrangements are being coordinated by Anderson Funeral Service in Crozet. The family will receive friends at Anderson’s (5888 St. George Ave., Crozet, VA 22932) on Friday, October 7 from 6 – 8 p.m. A Service of Death and Resurrection celebrating Jon’s life is scheduled for Saturday, October 8, 11:00 a.m. at Crozet United Methodist Church (1156 Crozet Ave.), followed by a Service of Committal at 4:00 p.m. at Nicopolis United Methodist Church (1158 Nicopolis Drive, Bedford, VA 24523).

The family invites contributions to be sent to U.Va. Heart and Vascular Center/Cardiac Care Unit (indicate in memo field of check) in memory of Jon and in honor of the wonderful CCU team of doctors and nurses who so lovingly cared for Jon during his last days. Gifts may be mailed to U.Va. Health Foundation, P.O. Box 800773, Charlottesville, VA 22908.