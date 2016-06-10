Paul Parmalee Barbato

Posted by admin on 10/06/16 • Categorized as October 2016 • Share/Save

Paul Parmalee “Paulee” Barbato, 79, of Crozet died at a local nursing home on September 23. He was born in Centralia, Illinois on February 15, 1937 to the late Frank Carlo Vincenzo Barbato and Hellen Howe Barbato Lang and the late stepfather Armin Lang.

He is survived by loving cousins Lucia Barbato, first cousin of Lubbock, TX, Norma Edom and James Kaufogiens, second cousins, of Pisctaway New Jersey; and his dear friends, Eddie Shiffett of Stanardsville, Betty and Perry Shifflett of Charlottesville, and Tom Henley of North Garden.

Paulee was the proprietor of the Greenwood Motel in Crozet. He was a musician, historian, mechanic and story teller. He was a friend to all who knew him. He played all types of music on the organ, piano and guitar. He recorded the music of many local country musicians in the Greenwood Motel Studio. He loved dabbling with electronics from computers to cameras.

He was a member in good standing of the American Legion, Marine Corps League and sons of the American revolution.

He loved to eat out with his friends at the Golden Corral and Wood Grill. He always took care of business, his cars, his friends and his cats.

Family suggest that memorial contributions be made to the American Cancer Society 1445 Rio Road East Ste 104, Charlottesville, VA 22901.

Funeral services were held at Emmanuel Episcopalian Cemetery in Greenwood, on September 26, officiated by Chaplain Colonel Joel P. Jenkins, Jr.