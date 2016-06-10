Posted by admin on 10/06/16 • Categorized as Obituaries,October 2016 • Share/Save

Sandra Crawford Campbell, 71 of Crozet died at her residence on September 10. She was born on November 2, 1944 in Charlottesville, the daughter of the late, Leslie K. Crawford and Alma P. Crawford.

She is survived by her husband, Dennis D. Campbell of Crozet; a daughter, Tracy C. Reed and husband George of Phoenix, AZ, a son, Marc R. Campbell of Batesville; two sisters, Gloria C. Stricker of Crozet and Colleen C. Herndon and husband, John Carson of Charlottesville; mother-in-law, Evelyn Campbell of Mt. Air, NC and brother-in-law, John Campbell of Charlotte, NC, three nieces, two nephews and three great-nieces and three great nephews.

She graduated from Lane High School School in l963 and retired from State Farm Insurance after twenty-seven years.

A funeral service was held at September 13 at Mountain Plain Baptist church with Dr. Sam Kellum officiating. Internment followed at Monticello Memory Gardens in Charlottesville.