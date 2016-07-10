To the Editor: Vote Yes

Posted by admin on 10/07/16 • Categorized as October 2016,To the Editor • Share/Save

Dear Editor:

This November, Virginia voters will have an opportunity to vote on two very important constitutional amendments: “Right to Work” and “Property tax exemptions for spouses of certain emergency services providers.” Too often, voters overlook these critical amendments amidst the excitement and attention given to our Presidential and Congressional races.

The first is on our right to work status. Virginia has been a right to work state for decades. As a result, Virginia enjoys great success in recruiting and retaining businesses. We must maintain this status as a job friendly state as we work to rebuild our economy. Passing this amendment will make Virginia a stronger state by guaranteeing that no employee can be fired just because he or she refuses to join a union. Enshrining it in our constitution permanently protects our right to work status.

The second constitutional amendment will give localities the option to provide a property tax exemption to the surviving spouse of a law enforcement, firefighter, or emergency service member killed in the line of duty. Everyday men and women in uniform risk their lives to serve our communities. Unfortunately, many have given the ultimate sacrifice to keep us safe. This amendment is a small recognition for the efforts of our first responders who put their lives on the line each and every day. Passing this amendment will show our public safety personnel that we stand with them and their families.

I urge you to vote “Yes” on both of these important amendments in November.

Sincerely,

Steve Landes

Delegate for the 25th District

4117 Lee Highway

Weyers Cave, VA 24486

(540) 246-4116