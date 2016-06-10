Upcoming Events

Posted by admin on 10/06/16 • Categorized as Community Events,October 2016 • Share/Save

October 8: Second Saturday Art Receptions

Art on the Trax will present ”Reoccurring Images” by Rhonda Roebuck, who is a former Western Albemarle High School teacher, for the month of October. The Art Box will be serving their famous ice cream sundaes a the reception from 4-6 p.m. on October 8.

Across the street, Crozet Artisan Depot is presenting the beautiful wood furniture and decorative items of StrongWood Designs. Strong will be at the opening reception from 4 – 7 p.m. in the historic Crozet train depot. Refreshments will be served.

Meanwhile, from 4 – 6 p.m., The Blue Ridge Art Guild will have a reception at Green House Coffee for their show that is on display through October. Exhibiting artists include: Carol Ziemer, Sarah Tremaine, Lanier Bogen, Tara Little, Bridget Baylin, Anne French, Sarah Trundle, Hina Naeem.

All events are free and open to the public.

October 8: CVFD and WARS Open Houses

The CVFD and WARS will hold open houses Oct. 8 from 10a.m. until 2 p.m. to give the public a chance to see the facilities and to take questions about being a volunteer.

October 12: Learn About the Worldwide Refugee Crisis

The Crozet Library will host a conversation with representatives from the Community Advisory Board and staff of the International Rescue Committee (IRC) in Charlottesville at the library on the evening of October 12 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at 2020 Library Avenue in Crozet.

Learn about the worldwide refugee crisis, the European response to increased Syrian and North African refugees, how the IRC supports U.S. refugee resettlement and ways to help local refugees adapt to their new lives in our community. Over 250 refugees will be resettled by the IRC in Charlottesville this year.

Alyson Ball, a member of the committee from Ivy, will be leading the discussion.

October 17: Annual Mount Moriah Fundraiser

On Saturday, October 17, 7:30 am – 2 p.m., Mt. Moriah UMC, 4524 Garth Rd in White Hall, will host an annual fundraiser, including a yard sale, bake sale, live music, and lunch available. Apple butter will be for sale, prepared on site. Rain or shine. Contact Debra at 434-466-2094 for more information.

October 22: Fall Family Festival

Commonwealth Christian Community of Crozet will host its Fall Family Festival Saturday, October 22 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the field at the corner of St. George Avenue and McAllister Street in Crozet. Activities include games, balloon animals, and a bounce house. Everyone will be able to sample homemade Brunswick Stew, with containers ready for purchase. There will also be a yard sale to help Crozet’s less fortunate. Each person who brings a canned good to the Festival will be able to select one free yard sale item. Proceeds from the sale of other yard sale items will benefit The Haven in Charlottesville. The canned goods will be donated to a local food bank. For more information, call 823-4469.

October 23: Old Trail Village Fall Festival

Old Trail Village will host their annual fall festival on Sunday, October 23 from 3 – 7 p.m. at the Village Center. Beer proceeds and $1 activity tickets will benefit SK8CROZET. Activities include trunk or treating, a costume contest, hay rides, a haunted house, hay mountains, an inflatable basketball toss, a magician, potato sack races, photo booth, live music, tractor climb and pony rides. Snacks, dinner and desserts will be available for purchase from local vendors. Fore more information visit facebook.com/oldtrailfallfestival.

November 5: ABRHP Memorial Dedication

The Albemarle Blue Ridge Heritage Project will be unveiling its memorial chimney on Saturday November 5th at 1:00 PM at the Patricia Ann Byrom Forest Preserve Park. The chimney will stand as a testament to the families and landowners who were displaced in order to create Shenandoah National Park. A bronze plaque attached to the chimney with the names of those families who lived in Albemarle County will also be unveiled. Drive eight miles north from White Hall on Route 810; the Park will be on the left. Come and enjoy some mountain music, refreshments and other activities!

November 13: Crozet Community Orchestra Concert

The Crozet Community Orchestra will perform a free concert Sunday, Nov. 13 at 4 p.m. at Crozet Baptist Church with cello soloist Andrew Gabbert. Program details are on the CCO’s website.

An Adult String Class for ages 14 and up led by CCO music director Philip Clark is being offered for beginners and those with some prior playing experience. Classes are held weekly on Monday evenings from 6:45 to 8:15 p.m. at the Batesville Market, 6624 Plank Rd, in Batesville. Walk-ins are welcome. Cost is $12 per class or $40 monthly. Please visit the CCO’s website for more info or to register: http://www.crozetcommunityorchestra.org/string-class-registration-form.

A limited number of need-based financial scholarships are available for participants of all CCO sponsored programs.

The CCO is a 501(c)(3) non profit Virginia corporation, donations are tax deductible and very much appreciated.

November 16: Brownsville Elementary 50th Anniversary

Brownsville Elementary School is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. The school is planning a reception on Wednesday, Nov. 16 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. in the school’s community room. The school would like to invite all members of the Brownsville community to attend. The evening will include tours of the new additions to the school, a slide show presentation, and organizers will honor principals and staff—past and present. For more information, contact Teresa Tyler, Assistant Principal, Henley Middle and Brownsville Elementary at (434) 823-4393, ext. 51011.

November 21: Nelson County Community Orchestra Concert

Nelson County Community Orchestra will perform a free concert November 21 at 7 p.m. at Rockfish Valley Community Center.

Under the direction of guest conductor Rick LaRue, the NCCO will be playing fun and familiar movie themes including: Colors of the Wind, Lord of the Rings, and Ashokan Farewell, as well as other classical music favorites. It will also featuring local jazz artists accompanied by the NCCO and young musicians of the Music Magic Nelson String Education Program.

Anyone interested in joining the NCCO is welcome at any time, at any playing level. NCCO provides a friendly, fun orchestra environment. Trombone, Tuba, Oboe and Bassoon players particularly needed, in addition to strings, woodwinds, brass and percussion. All ages and levels are welcome, with repertoire arranged to match the skills of members. Rehearsals Mondays at 7:15 p.m. at Tuckahoe School in Afton.

For more information, contact Ellen Neal at info@nelsoncco.org or 434-263-4745.