A Decade of Volunteers

This year Field School students marked their tenth consecutive year volunteering at Claudius Crozet Park the Friday before both the spring and the fall Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

“We have outlasted quite a few organizers and gotten to know a fair number of the regulars there with our twice-a-year visits,” Todd Barnett, head of Field School said.

“We do grunt jobs like hauling straw, moving supplies, and setting out parking signs, in addition to helping out the vendors.”

This was the 36th year for the twice-annual festival, which serves as a primary fundraiser for the park