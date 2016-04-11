A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

A Decade of Volunteers

Posted by on 11/04/16 • Categorized as November 2016Share/Save

Field School volunteers at Crozet Park

Field School volunteers at Crozet Park

This year Field School students marked their tenth consecutive year volunteering at Claudius Crozet Park the Friday before both the spring and the fall Crozet Arts and Crafts Festival.

“We have outlasted quite a few organizers and gotten to know a fair number of the regulars there with our twice-a-year visits,” Todd Barnett, head of Field School said.

“We do grunt jobs like hauling straw, moving supplies, and setting out parking signs, in addition to helping out the vendors.”

This was the 36th year for the twice-annual festival, which serves as a primary fundraiser for the park

Tagged as: , ,

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.