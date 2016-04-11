Bolton, Frazer to Get Trail Bridge Named for Them

Posted by Allie Pesch on 11/04/16 • Categorized as November 2016 • Share/Save

Once again weather was drizzily and dismal for the running of the annual Crozet Trails Crew 5K on Oct. 8. A fundraiser for the CTC, a volunteer group that builds and maintains trails in Crozet and environs, the race sets off from Crozet Park and follows the trail into east Crozet and back.

This year’s winner for men was Ben Bolton in a time of 21:18. Next came Stepan de Wekker in 23:12 and Dan Freed-Pastor at 23:26. In fourth was 11-year-old Jack Burr (24:04) and 12-year-old Jonathan Kumer (24:49) was fifth.

First among women was Nicole Frazer in 29:17. Second was Marit Anderson in 30:30 and third was Nicole Richardson in 32:07.

The winners of the kids race, a lap around the soccer field, were Seth Raffinan, age 7, and Zoey Downer, age 6.

Seventy-one runners entered the race.

Bolton and Frazer will have a bridge on the trail system named for them next spring, the traditional reward of the top finishers.