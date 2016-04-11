Classified Ads

Posted by admin on 11/04/16 • Categorized as November 2016 • Share/Save

NOW HIRING: The Batesville Market in Batesville, VA is seeking an entrepreneurial Manager with a strong retail management track record. Must be passionate about local products, food, and music, with a strong sense of community. Competitive salary and growth potential. Send resume to: contact @batesvillemarket.com

NOW HIRING: Bookkeeper (p/t). 10-12 hours per week at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, Greenwood (www.emmanuelgreenwood.org). Experience with fund accounting and PowerChurch Plus desired; confidentiality and professionalism essential. Record contributions; prepare checks; enter payroll; reconcile and prepare monthly, quarterly, and annual statements and reports; prepare for audit; help with annual fund. 10-12 hours/week flexible, mostly w/in 9a-4p M-Th. Send PDF resume to applications@emmanuelgreenwood.org.

Christmas Bazaar: Sat., Dec. 3, the UMW of Crozet United Methodist Church will have their Annual Christmas Bazaar in the fellowship hall 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come for breakfast, lunch, and shopping with 20 vendors. Extended hours and more vendors.

COMPUTER CARE: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

Crozet Lot for Sale: 1.34 acre building lot on Jarmans Gap Rd four minutes from The Square. 180 degree mountain views. Asphalt drive and well in place. Site/soil study complete. $135,000. Tel owner at (434) 981-4705 or email wolfproperty@mindspring.com.

Experienced seamstress with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience. I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

Home for Sale: Wickham Pond Subdivision affordable one level living in Crozet/Western Albemarle. Home completed in fall 2014 and meticulously maintained on large corner lot. Large open finished walk out basement with plumbing roughed in for third bathroom. Moving to be closer to family. Low HOA. Priced at $399,900/ MLS#551701. Please contact Debbie at 434-825-9209.

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

Tutoring Par Excellence: Academic Tutoring available in Crozet Mathematics: Algebra I and II, Geometry, Pre-Calculus; Spanish I and II; French. References available. Please call me at 540-456-66-82 or email me at tutoringparexcellence@gmail.com

Gently, friendly dogs and their people needed: Got a potential therapy dog? Looking for ways to make a difference in your community? A Crozet community program aims to bring therapy dogs into additional first grade classrooms at Crozet Elementary School to help kids develop their reading skills. If you are willing to extend your dog training skills, learn basic literacy coaching skills and have a dog with basic obedience skills, we can provide guidance to help you and your dog prepare for testing and registration as a therapy dog team. Must be adult, available for about one hour on one weekday per week during the school year. Please reach out to crozetmtfarm@gmail.com.

MOUNT ED CHRISTMAS PROGRAM: Mount Ed Baptist Church 1610 Craigs Store Road, Afton VA located in Batesville will be having their Annual Christmas Program on Sunday, December 18th at 6:00p.m. We will have refreshments and finger foods afterwards in the Social Hall. Please come and join us to celebrate the birth of our Lord and Savior. Everyone is welcome.

