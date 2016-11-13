A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

2017 Crozet Calendar Online Order Form

2017 Crozet Calendar: $12.95



Featuring local photographs by local photographers, as selected by photographer Sam Abell, judge of this year’s Crozet Gazette Calendar Photo Contest.

  • 9.25 x 12.5″ size
  • No advertisements or logos
  • Thick, glossy paper

Shipping and handling is $4.00 for one calendar, plus $2.00 per additional calendar mailed to the same address.

2017 Calendars will ship beginning November 28, 2016.

LOCAL customers: Email or call the Gazette to arrange for pickup from our downtown Crozet office to avoid shipping charges!

Email Allie at ads @ crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211 for more information or to order by phone.

2016 Calendar Cover

2016 Calendar Cover

2016 Calendar Back Cover

2016 Calendar Back Cover

Sample month page

Sample month page

1 Comment

  1. Faith Sommerfeld
    December 25, 2013 • 7:53 pm

    How do I order one of these calendars?

    I need to have it posted to Australia.

    So I’ll need to know cost plus postage and how I can pay you for this.

    Thanks
    Faith