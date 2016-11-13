2017 Crozet Calendar Online Order Form
2017 Crozet Calendar: $12.95
Featuring local photographs by local photographers, as selected by photographer Sam Abell, judge of this year’s Crozet Gazette Calendar Photo Contest.
- 9.25 x 12.5″ size
- No advertisements or logos
- Thick, glossy paper
Shipping and handling is $4.00 for one calendar, plus $2.00 per additional calendar mailed to the same address.
2017 Calendars will ship beginning November 28, 2016.
LOCAL customers: Email or call the Gazette to arrange for pickup from our downtown Crozet office to avoid shipping charges!
Email Allie at ads @ crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211 for more information or to order by phone.
How do I order one of these calendars?
I need to have it posted to Australia.
So I’ll need to know cost plus postage and how I can pay you for this.
Thanks
Faith