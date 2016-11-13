2017 Crozet Calendar Online Order Form

Posted by Allie Pesch on 11/13/16 • Categorized as Calendar,Shop • Share/Save

2017 Crozet Calendar: $12.95







Featuring local photographs by local photographers, as selected by photographer Sam Abell, judge of this year’s Crozet Gazette Calendar Photo Contest.

9.25 x 12.5″ size

No advertisements or logos

Thick, glossy paper

Shipping and handling is $4.00 for one calendar, plus $2.00 per additional calendar mailed to the same address.

2017 Calendars will ship beginning November 28, 2016.

LOCAL customers: Email or call the Gazette to arrange for pickup from our downtown Crozet office to avoid shipping charges!

Email Allie at ads @ crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211 for more information or to order by phone.