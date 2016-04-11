Posted by admin on 11/04/16 • Categorized as November 2016 • Share/Save

The second annual CATHalf Trail Half Marathon was held at the Miller School of Albemarle on Saturday, Oct 29. The race, put on by the Charlottesville Area Trail Runners and sponsored by Crozet Running, had 111 runners toeing the line on one of the prettiest days of the fall. The course is 13.5 miles of challenging, technical terrain that winds through the beautiful and expansive grounds of the Miller School. The overall men’s winner was David Hryvniak in an impressive time of 1:31:38, while the women’s champion was Anna Purcell in 1:58:14. Both winners are from Charlottesville. Plans are set for the third annual CATHalf next fall!