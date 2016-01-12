Allison Maupin & Robert Reed

Posted by admin on 12/01/16 • Categorized as Celebrations,December 2016,Weddings • Share/Save

Allison Debra Maupin and Robert Sean Reed were married on October 1, 2016, on Bucks Elbow Mountain in Crozet, Virginia. Rev. Colleen Swingle-Titus officiated the ceremony. The bride is the daughter of Richard and Cathy Maupin of Crozet. The groom is the son of Robert and Cheryl Reed of Richmond. The two were married in a private ceremony followed by a celebration with friends and family at the Maupin home. Allison and Sean went on a two-week honeymoon to Rarotonga in the Cook Islands following their wedding.

Allison received a M.Ed. in Higher Education from the University of Virginia and a B.A in History and Social Science Secondary Education from Longwood University and is now employed at Washington and Lee University in Lexington, Virginia. Sean received a B.S in Business Administration and is now employed at the University of Virginia. They reside in Waynesboro.