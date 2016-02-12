Back to Fitness: Crozet Fitness Test

Posted by admin on 12/02/16 • Categorized as Back to Fitness,December 2016 • Share/Save

By John Andersen

Several years ago, I heard a story about how in ancient times a Greek island was attacked by the Persians. The residents of this particular island lived a relatively lavish life for that time and had, by the story’s description, become very physically unfit. When the Persians came, the island was easily overrun. However, to make matters worse, the residents were so out of shape that many of them who could escape, died in their escape attempt. They couldn’t swim, they couldn’t climb, they couldn’t run, so they were easy targets for slaughter.

I spent some time researching this event, but I couldn’t find a thing. Perhaps I imagined this story? However I did find information about the battle of Salamis in the Greco-Persian wars, where the Greeks scored a decisive victory over the Persians. Adding to the Persians’ defeat was the fact that the Persians could not swim, so when their boats were damaged and sunk, they simply drowned.

As to the accuracy of these two stories, who knows? They resonate with me about the state of our general fitness as it pertains to survival and emergency scenarios.

Right now, especially here in Crozet, we will probably not be running for our lives from foreign invasion anytime soon. However, I do think “survival fitness” is something that we very easily overlook in this country because, frankly, all we have to do is to drive to work and to the grocery store to survive. We experience such incredible peace and safety that one’s own physical fitness seems to have become…optional?!

Let’s for a moment, however, consider some of the following possible scenarios:

-Would you be able to sprint away from someone trying to harm you?

-If your child or a friend/family member was lost in the woods, could you keep up a search on foot all night long?

-If you were in a capsized boat, could you swim to shore?

-If you were in some sort of accident or crisis, could you help drag someone to safety? Or carry a child away from harm?

Now let’s take a step farther back, away from emergency scenarios, but consider scenarios where being in shape clearly will help your outcome:

-If you had a heart attack, are you likely to survive?

-What about a hip or knee replacement? How will your recovery go?

-If you are diagnosed with cancer or a chronic illness, will you be able to survive your treatments?

I hope that none of you ever have to deal with any of the preceding scenarios. But what if you do? Are you ready? Or would a lack of fitness make these scenarios not turn out so well? Just like the story of the grasshopper and the ants, it always pays to be prepared.

Certainly “being fit” is a very broad term, and as much as we would like to standardize fitness for people of a certain age, that will never work; we are all too different. There are certainly some general guidelines out there for fitness. Remember the Presidential Physical Fitness Test in school? Or how about you first responders and military service members? I’m sure you have taken many a physical fitness test. These are certainly some great ways to ensure that you are meeting some minimal fitness criteria to perform. However, what about 40-year-old dads? What about a 64-year-old retiree? Or how about a single 28-year-old who is working 60 hours a week?

I would like to propose the Crozet Fitness Test. If you are currently between the ages of 12 and 65 years old, and not currently disabled or suffering from a significant chronic disease, I believe you should be able to do the following:

Sprint/run fast for 200 yards

Run/jog ½ mile without stopping

Walk for 5 miles

Swim for 400 yards (1/4 mile)

Do at least one pull up

Climb and descend 10 flights of stairs

Jump over something knee-high

Some of you may look at this list and say, “Easy!” If that is you, great! Keep it up!

Many of you, however, will look at a few things on this list and say “ugh…”. And maybe there are some good reasons why you can’t do one or a few of these things, but be honest with yourself and consider if there is truly something limiting you from ever being able to complete this list – or, will it just take some hard work.

Note, this list is not evidence-based, and it definitely didn’t come from some group compendium on adult physical fitness. To me, this list comes from just looking at us as humans, where we’ve been in history, and how our bodies were made.

Physical fitness is not optional in our lives. It’s necessary for our physical health, our mental health, and yes, still, for our survival. It is also a necessary part of being a community. We need to be fit enough to help each other in need. We need to live an active, healthy lifestyle to set the model for what our kids will be when they take over this world.

So, can you complete the Crozet Fitness Test? I believe you can (even if you can’t today!)