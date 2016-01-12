Classified Ads

Posted by admin on 12/01/16 • Categorized as December 2016 • Share/Save

Need someone to talk to? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed? We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC 434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

GET STARTED ON YOUR RESOLUTIONS: Boot Camp for REAL People is a fun and non-intimidating outdoor exercise class for all ages and abilities at 5:50am on M/W/F. All classes are held at Crozet Park. Come try your first class for FREE! NEW!!! Women’s Only RE-Boot Camp class starting in January on Tu/Th at 9:15am 8 week session. M2 Personal Training also offers in-home personal training. Gift certificates available. For more information visit www.m2personaltraining.com or call Melissa Miller at 434-962-2311.

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

Christmas Bazaar: Sat., Dec. 3, the UMW of Crozet United Methodist Church will have their Annual Christmas Bazaar in the fellowship hall 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. Come for breakfast, lunch, and shopping with 20 vendors. Extended hours and more vendors.

Computer Care: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

Crozet Lot for Sale: 1.34 acre building lot on Jarmans Gap Rd four minutes from The Square. 180 degree mountain views. Asphalt drive and well in place. Site/soil study complete. $135,000. Tel owner at (434) 981-4705 or email wolfprop erty@mindspring.com.

Experienced seamstress with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience. I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

Village Treasures Resale Store: 1805 Eastside Hwy, Crimora VA. Open Tues-Fri 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 4pm. 540-943-1993. Up to 80% off retail prices on name brand clothing for the entire family; 50-70% off retail prices of Christmas decor and we have trees… 7.5 – 9 foot NEW artificial trees pre-lit and unlit; Housewares new and resale: Antiques, Furniture, Primitive Booth, 12 booth vendors; Something for everyone. Resale and new, we have a treasure waiting for you!

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

