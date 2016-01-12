A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Classified Ads

Posted by on 12/01/16 • Categorized as December 2016Share/Save

Classified ads start at $16 (repeating) and include free online placement. Lost and found ads are free. To place an ad or for more information, call 434-249-4211 or email ads@crozetgazette.com.

——————

Need someone to talk to? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed?  We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC  434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

——————

GET STARTED ON YOUR RESOLUTIONS:  Boot Camp for REAL People is a fun and non-intimidating outdoor exercise class for all ages and abilities at 5:50am on M/W/F. All classes are held at Crozet Park.  Come try your first class for FREE! NEW!!! Women’s Only RE-Boot Camp class starting in January on Tu/Th at 9:15am 8 week session.  M2 Personal Training also offers in-home personal training.  Gift certificates available.  For more information visit www.m2personaltraining.com or call Melissa Miller at 434-962-2311.

——————

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

——————

Christmas Bazaar:  Sat., Dec. 3, the UMW of Crozet United Methodist Church will have their Annual Christmas Bazaar in the fellowship hall 8 a.m. – 1 p.m.  Come for breakfast, lunch, and shopping with 20 vendors.  Extended hours and more vendors.

——————

Computer Care: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

——————

Crozet Lot for Sale:  1.34 acre building lot on Jarmans Gap Rd four minutes from The Square.  180 degree mountain views.  Asphalt drive and well in place.  Site/soil study complete.  $135,000.  Tel owner at (434) 981-4705 or email wolfprop erty@mindspring.com.

——————

Experienced seamstress with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience.  I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

——————

PrintVillage Treasures Resale Store:  1805 Eastside Hwy, Crimora VA. Open Tues-Fri 10am – 6pm, Saturday 10am – 4pm. 540-943-1993. Up to 80% off retail prices on name brand clothing for the entire family; 50-70% off retail prices of Christmas decor and we have trees… 7.5 – 9 foot NEW artificial trees pre-lit and unlit; Housewares new and resale: Antiques, Furniture, Primitive Booth, 12 booth vendors; Something for everyone. Resale and new, we have a treasure waiting for you!

——————

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com

——————

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels.  Call 434-465-4311.

——————

Classified ads start at $16 repeating for up to 30 words. Additional words are 25 cents each. To place an ad email ads@crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211

Tagged as:

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.