A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Dirtbag 1999-2016

Posted by on 12/02/16 • Categorized as Celebrations,December 2016Share/Save

Dirtbag Sonen Shaw

Dirtbag Sonen Shaw

Robert Oliver Dirtbag of Mint Springs Farm passed peacefully into his next adventure on November 19. He was 121 dog years old.

Born in Little Switzerland, NC, Dirtbag travelled far and wide and was loved by many but owned by none. After moving to Crozet, he completed his PhD at the Blue Ridge Institute of Geography and became a pioneer in GPS tracking of canines.

At the time of his passing, he was pack leader of a four-county area. He is survived by his pack, Namaste, Xenia, Zeus, el Toro, Porsche, Lucky and Leakin’ Louie.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be welcomed by the Crozet Trails Crew.

Tagged as: , , , ,

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.