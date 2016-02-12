Dirtbag 1999-2016

Posted by admin on 12/02/16 • Categorized as Celebrations,December 2016 • Share/Save

Robert Oliver Dirtbag of Mint Springs Farm passed peacefully into his next adventure on November 19. He was 121 dog years old.

Born in Little Switzerland, NC, Dirtbag travelled far and wide and was loved by many but owned by none. After moving to Crozet, he completed his PhD at the Blue Ridge Institute of Geography and became a pioneer in GPS tracking of canines.

At the time of his passing, he was pack leader of a four-county area. He is survived by his pack, Namaste, Xenia, Zeus, el Toro, Porsche, Lucky and Leakin’ Louie.

In lieu of flowers, a donation would be welcomed by the Crozet Trails Crew.