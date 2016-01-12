Madelon Grimes

Posted by admin on 12/01/16 • Categorized as December 2016,Obituaries • Share/Save

Madelon was a phenomenal woman who paved her own path. She was the baby in her family and the only one born in Crozet, Va., where she was a lifelong resident in her heart.

From November 2008 until March 2010, she was a resident at Trinity Health & Rehab of Charlottesville. From March 2010 until August 2016, she resided at Autumn Care of Madison, Va., where she was a favorite of the staff who called her “Maddy” and “Ms. Madelon.” Her final earthly home was with the wonderful caretakers at Hospice of the Piedmont. She was 84 when she passed quietly, peacefully, and with dignity at the Hospice House in Charlottesville.

Though small in stature, Madelon’s friendliness, huge heart, and spit-fire personality made those blessed to know her feel like she was larger than life. She was a daughter, a sister, a loyal friend, a wife, and a hard worker. Her most prized role was being a mother to her five children.

Employers were fortunate to hire Madelon because she always went above and beyond what was required of her. The job she treasured most was with Albemarle County Public Schools as a beloved school bus driver from May 1, 1978, until June 7, 2002. For 24 years, she impacted hundreds of lives through her loving care and attention for each of her kids that rode her bus.

Besides children, Madelon adored animals. She was a kindred spirit to them. She could sweet talk a growling dog into becoming her best friend or a wild deer into letting her pet it. She once had a pet squirrel and many well-loved dogs and cats over the years. Madelon welcomed any stray animal or hungry child into her home and always made sure they had plenty to eat. She was an excellent cook who showed love for her friends and family through the delicious meals she made. If you left her table hungry, it was your own damn fault.

Beloved family and friends who awaited Madelon’s arrival in heaven include her parents, Walter F. and Elva (Kirby) Grimes; her brother, Harold “Red” Grimes; her sister and brother-in-law, Helen and Lawson “Pop” Baber; her sister, Dorothy “Dot” and brother-in-law, Al Roberts; two special nephews, Tommy Grimes and Roger Baber; her husband, Charles “Eddie” Fix, whom she was married to for 30 years; her best friend, Marie Herring; her ex-husband, Charles Pierce, who was a loving father to four of her children; her son-in-law, June Smith; and her beloved mother-in-law, Elizabeth Fix.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughter and son-in-law, Rebecca and Daniel Dugan of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; her daughter, Debby Smith of Painesville, Ohio; her son and daughter-in-law, David and Sue Pierce of Painesville, Ohio; her daughter, Sharon Raines of Mentor, Ohio; her daughter and son- in-law, Michelle and Anthony Frazier of Ruckersville, Va.; as well as five grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. She also leaves a sister-in-law and faithful friend, Shirley Toms of Greenwood, Va.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011 Washington DC 20090-6011, or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, Suite 300 Charlottesville, VA 22911, www.hopva.org, or consider adopting a pet that needs a loving home in Madelon’s honor.