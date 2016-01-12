A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Peachtree Now Has Softball

Top Row (left to right): Kendall Critzer, Kassidy Keyton, Lexi Bryan, Jillie Clark, Alexis Bryant, Mary Lauren Kumer, Madden Hoover, Lucy Emery, Peyton Abell. Bottom Row: Louisa Pesch, Dorothy Shoup, Ananya Madaan, Summer Jones, Riley Warnick, Ava Hardy, Lily Boyle, Emelia Del Carmen, Kelsey Breeden, Lexi Cobert, Addison Hux. Not pictured: Madison Kelly.

This fall the Peachtree Baseball League of Albemarle, Crozet’s little league of over fifty years, launched its first softball program. Twenty-one girls joined the inaugural U10 group to form two teams. The Blue Jays and Black Bears teams played each other several times at the Crozet Elementary School field during the fall ball season,   but also each faced off against Waynesboro and Fluvanna teams.

The two teams came together for their last game November 5 and celebrated with ice cream cones provided by one player’s mother afterwards.

The Blue Jays were coached by Ben Jones, Shawn Gentry, and Paul Warnick along with  WAHS varsity player Sarah Winkler. The Black Bears’ coaches were Lance Hoover, Kristen Hardy, and Dustin Hux.

Softball will continue this spring with U8, U10 and U12 age brackets for girls who live within the district or who are eligible to attend the following schools. Brownsville, Crozet Elementary, Henley, Meriwether Lewis, Murray, Nelson, Western and the west side of Red Hill. The league hopes to have enough girls to form two teams in each age group.

Online registration opened December 1.

In-person registration for all Peachtree teams will be Tuesday, January 17, from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the Field School  Registration deadline is January 28. The cost is $80 and scholarships are available. The spring season begins March 4.

For more information visit www.peachtreebaseball.com or email Cheryl Madison at peachtree@peachtreebaseball.com.

