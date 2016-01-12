Upcoming Events

Posted by admin on 12/01/16 • Categorized as Community Events,December 2016 • Share/Save

December 4: Crozet Christmas Parade

Come join in the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department holiday festivities on Sunday, December 4. The parade begins at 3 p.m. on Crozet Avenue at Wayland Drive and turns north at the 4-way stop towards the firehouse.

Following the parade community members will make their way to the firehouse for refreshments and a visit with Santa.

Interested in being in the parade? No registeration necessary, just decorate and come join the fun! Line up starts at 2 p.m. on Wayland Drive.

December 5: Holiday Concert

The Crozet Community Orchestra will perform its Holiday Concert Saturday, December 5, at 4 p.m. at Crozet Baptist Church on St. George Ave in Crozet.

The CCO Holiday Concert, directed by Philip Clark, in collaboration with the Crozet Community Handbell Choir, presents a variety of classical and popular music of the season, including works by Corelli, Saint-Saens, Vaughn Williams and others. Joining the CCO for the event are the Henley Jazz Singers. Please note this concert is being performed on Saturday (rather than Sunday). Program details available on CCO’s website: crozetcommunityorchestra.org. The CCO is a 501(c)(3) Virginia nonprofit. All contributions are tax deductible and greatly appreciated. Mailing address: P. O. Box 762, Crozet Virginia.

December 10: White Hall Children’s Christmas Party

The annual White Hall Children’s Christmas Party will be celebrated Saturday, December 10, from 10 a.m. until noon. Kids and their parents are invited to join in the crafts, music, treats, and a special visit by Santa Claus. The party, sponsored by the White Hall Ruritan Club, will be held at the White Hall Community Building at 2904 Brown’s Gap Turnpike (at the intersection of Routes 614 and 810).

December 10: Second Saturday Art Receptions

Art on the Trax will present “Seeking Rhythm” by Patrick Gibson during the month of December, with a Second Saturday Artist Reception on Saturday, December 10 from 4 to 6 p.m.

Charlottesville-based artist Patrick Gibson creates contemporary functional ceramics. He believes that the use of thoughtfully designed, beautifully crafted vessels can enhance our everyday lives and elevate our daily rituals. His work favors soft lines and utilizes surface design that promotes spontaneity over more laborious or planned techniques. Through the careful application of glaze, he strives to impart an ethereal buoyancy and calming serenity to his work.

Art on the Trax is located at Creative Framing and The Art Box, 5784 Three Notch’d Road in.

Across the street, Crozet Artisan Depot is featuring the delicious foods of Homegrown Virginia during December. Ivy resident Allie Hill, founder of Homegrown Virginia, will be at the opening reception on Saturday, December 10th from 2 to 5 p.m. in the historic Crozet train depot.

At the reception, Allie will be offering samples of a variety of foods created from local farm produce, including jams, jellies, and sauces. Her company, Homegrown Virginia, makes small batch recipes highlighting produce picked at the peak of ripeness. Their motto is “locally grown and locally produced”.

In addition to making a wide array of specialty foods, Allie is the Project Director for the non-profit Virginia Food Works. Food Works assists farms and food entrepreneurs as they navigate the world of making retail foods such as sauces, vinaigrettes and spreads.

All events are free and open to the public.