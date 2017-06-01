A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

ABT’s Nutcracker

Waltz of the Flowers dancers, alphabetically: Emma Alger, Anna DeLaura, Olivia DeLaura, Abby Huemme, Jenny Little, Sara Luna, Ashna Nitzsche, Virginia Peng, Maddie Thiess, Kyra Ventura, Claire Zwadlo. Photo: Mindy Beaumont.

Crozet’s Albemarle Ballet Theatre presented The Nutcracker at the newly restored Wayne Theater in Waynesboro December 11. The two performances both sold out.

The new location allowed the company to expand the production beyond the shorter, “Nutcracker Suite” they have performed at the Crozet studio the past several years.

Party scene dancers, alphabetically: Libby Addison, Elke Beaumont, Pete Beaumont, Isabelle Brann, Henry Brewster, Sophia Christensen, Elizabeth Greene, Sherrie Hannah, Anna Henderson, Frank Lepage, Anna Brynn Luck, Hannah Olson, Matthew Olson, Mo Sanborn, Jenna Stutzman, Sarah Taylor, George Vavrick, Faye Volenick, Irene Volenick, Claire Zwadlo. Photo: Mindy Beaumont.

