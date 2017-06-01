ABT’s Nutcracker

Posted by admin on 1/06/17 • Categorized as January 2017 • Share/Save

Crozet’s Albemarle Ballet Theatre presented The Nutcracker at the newly restored Wayne Theater in Waynesboro December 11. The two performances both sold out.

The new location allowed the company to expand the production beyond the shorter, “Nutcracker Suite” they have performed at the Crozet studio the past several years.