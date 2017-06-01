A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Classified Ads

Posted by on 1/06/17 • Categorized as Classified Ads,January 2017Share/Save

Classified ads start at $16 (repeating) and include free online placement. Lost and found ads are free. To place an ad or for more information, call 434-249-4211 or email ads@crozetgazette.com.

——————

5.4 acres For Sale on Jones Mill Road. $240,000. MLS # 552174. Located 2.5 miles from Beaver Creek Reservoir. Small house and garage included. Call 434-971-1644 or 434-989-1492.

——————

Need someone to talk to? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed?  We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC  434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

——————

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

——————

Get FIT in 2017:  Get up, get out and get fit with Boot Camp for REAL People at Crozet Park.  M/W/F at 5:50 a.m. drop-in class or Women’s Only session on Tu/Th at 9:15 a.m.  For other fitness services visit www.m2personal training.com or call Melissa at 434-962-2311.

——————

Computer Care: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

——————

Experienced seamstress with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience.  I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

——————

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com.

——————

The Lodge at Old Trail, a senior living community located on the Old Trail Village square, is searching for several special individuals with caring hearts, a team mentality, and a willingness to go above and beyond for our residents.

Activity Assistant: every other weekend:  Responsible, reliable, energetic adult.  Conduct activities in the assisted living and memory care neighborhoods.   Approx. 6 hours per day.  Dementia experience a plus.

  • Cook: full time. Closed by 8pm!
  • Custodian/floor technician: part time
  • Dining Room Servers and Food Runners
  • Dishwasher: full time
  • RMA: part time and PRN (weekend shift diff)

Great benefits for full time positions. Send resume to TessMarshall@lodgeatoldtrail.com, complete online application or in person.  EOE. The Lodge at Old Trail, 330 Claremont Lane, Crozet, VA 22932, 434-823-9100. www.LodgeatOldTrail.com

——————

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels.  Call 434-465-4311.

——————

Classified ads start at $16 repeating for up to 30 words. Additional words are 25 cents each. To place an ad email ads@crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211

Tagged as:

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.