Classified Ads

5.4 acres For Sale on Jones Mill Road. $240,000. MLS # 552174. Located 2.5 miles from Beaver Creek Reservoir. Small house and garage included. Call 434-971-1644 or 434-989-1492.

Need someone to talk to? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed? We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC 434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

Get FIT in 2017: Get up, get out and get fit with Boot Camp for REAL People at Crozet Park. M/W/F at 5:50 a.m. drop-in class or Women’s Only session on Tu/Th at 9:15 a.m. For other fitness services visit www.m2personal training.com or call Melissa at 434-962-2311.

Computer Care: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call (434) 825-2743.

Experienced seamstress with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience. I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

Registered Piano Technician to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com.

The Lodge at Old Trail, a senior living community located on the Old Trail Village square, is searching for several special individuals with caring hearts, a team mentality, and a willingness to go above and beyond for our residents.

Activity Assistant: every other weekend: Responsible, reliable, energetic adult. Conduct activities in the assisted living and memory care neighborhoods. Approx. 6 hours per day. Dementia experience a plus.

Cook: full time. Closed by 8pm!

Custodian/floor technician: part time

Dining Room Servers and Food Runners

Dishwasher: full time

RMA: part time and PRN (weekend shift diff)

Great benefits for full time positions. Send resume to TessMarshall@lodgeatoldtrail.com, complete online application or in person. EOE. The Lodge at Old Trail, 330 Claremont Lane, Crozet, VA 22932, 434-823-9100. www.LodgeatOldTrail.com

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

