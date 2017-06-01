Posted by Editor on 1/06/17 • Categorized as From the Editor,January 2017 • Share/Save

Meet the New Gazette

The Gazette is shedding a skin and getting set up to handle the bustling town Crozet is becoming. We introduce four freelance writers who are now contributing to your favorite hometown newspaper. Eric Wallace will be covering sports and civic life. Theresa Curry is writing features, and Gazette veteran Clover Carroll, our literary authority, will also cover our schools. Lisa Martin joins the team, too, on special story assignments, topics that call for investigation. We believe they will all be Virginia Press Association prizewinners.

The Perrone Robotics Move Is Big

Our faith in our local officials was vindicated in their expeditious action last month to clear the way for Perrone Robotics to establish in downtown Crozet. It’s a no-brainer move, but you can’t bet on local government to do the right thing. Hurray, this time.

If the Perrone premise is true, that highly accomplished professionals are looking at long-term family and lifestyle issues in choosing jobs, then the firm is likely to be just the first to choose Crozet. Fortunately for us, Paul Perrone and Greg Scharer are Crozet long-timers who don’t need our Be Nice culture explained to them. It’s already internalized. Our anchor company is one of us. How lucky and how proud we are. We can trust them not to foul the nest and to share our vision of a vibrant town center.

We think the selection premise is true. Crozet is in a geographical sweet spot, nestled in beauty, but with easy access to a cornucopia of possibilities. Old Crozet really did lead a Mayberry life and we carry on that tradition of friendliness and helpfulness—short of getting into your business—in our small town life. Our history has taught us to solve our problems with our own initiatives. We made a fire department, a rescue squad, a public park and pool, a reservoir, a Master Plan for growth.

Crozetians turn out when they know the future of the town is at stake, as they did in force for the plaza design open house last month.

That culture of caring and enterprise is sure to attract more new businesses.