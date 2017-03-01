Posted by admin on 1/03/17 • Categorized as January 2017,Obituaries • Share/Save

Robert James Scallet, known to almost all as Cid, died suddenly of an acute cardiac event on December 21, 2016, at the age of 63. Cid and his high school sweetheart, Liza, walked into Monticello forty years ago and walked out life-long members of the Charlottesville-area community.

Cid will be remembered by even casual acquaintances for being larger than life, and making them feel the same way. Everyone was important to him. He engaged people with his passion for words, music, sports, politics, gardens, cats, and the island of Kauai—or just made them laugh.

Cid was continually reinventing himself in his professional life, starting as a teacher and ending as a consultant and administrator for several educational organizations. However, he was best known as the gregarious host, impresario, and co-owner of the Batesville Store—a role which allowed him to share his creative talents, enthusiastic embrace of life, and generous spirit with many members of the community.

Much beloved as a husband, brother, uncle, adopted father, teacher, and friend, Cid was likewise unwavering in his devotion to his family, close friends, and his wife, Liza. There will be a memorial ceremony in the Spring to celebrate his life.

Donations in memory of Cid may be made to the Cid Scallet Memorial Fund at the Waynesboro YMCA, 648 S. Wayne Ave, Waynesboro, VA 22980, 540-943-9622. The Cid Scallet Memorial fund will go toward paying for family memberships to the Waynesboro YMCA for those who can’t afford it.