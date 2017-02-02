A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Classified Ads

Posted by on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Classified AdsShare/Save

Classified ads start at $16 (repeating) and include free online placement. Lost and found ads are free. To place an ad or for more information, call 434-249-4211 or email ads@crozetgazette.com.

——————

ALBEMARLE CO. COMMUNITY GARDEN PLOTS AVAILABLE: One 10’ x 10’ plot rents for $20 in this organic garden in Western Park in Old Trail sponsored by the County’s Parks & Recreation Dept.  Ten-hour requirement to help maintain common areas.  First come, first served. Register in person in mid-March at Old Trail or at the County Office. Reply by March 1. For details, call 434-205-4087, 434-823-4288 or email bevandjim5@comcast.net or torvellino@comcast.net.

——————

COMPUTER CARE: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call 434-825-2743.

——————

CROZET BUILDING LOT for sale by owner: 4.54 acres four minutes from The Square. Clear, great views, strong drilled well, asphalt drive, two possible building sites. Quick access to Rt 250 and I-64. Current survey available. $177,500. Additional smaller acreage available. Email wolfproperty@mindspring.com or tel. 434-981-4705.

——————

DIRECT SUPPORT PROVIDER: Part-time staff needed 25-30 hours/week in the Crozet area to provide in-home services to people with disabilities. One year of experience with individuals with disabilities required. Some client transporting is required and applicants must have a good driving record. High school diploma/GED required. $9.50/hour. EOE. Follow link to apply: http://careers.rescare.com/job/direct-support-pro fessional-pt/J3J7NX72JTSLJTQ0YP6

——————

EXPERIENCED SEAMSTRESS with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience. I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

——————

Get FIT in 2017: Get up, get out and get fit with Boot Camp for REAL People at Crozet Park. M/W/F at 5:50 a.m. drop-in class or Women’s Only session on Tu/Th at 9:15 a.m. For other fitness services visit www.m2personal training.com or call Melissa at 434-962-2311.

——————

KING FAMILY VINEYARDS in Crozet is looking for professional, enthusiastic people to join our Tasting Room staff. Positions are part-time with weekends and holidays required. You must be able to work in a team environment, provide exemplary customer service, and multi-task. We provide a fun atmosphere and a competitive hourly rate. Please send a resume to admin@kingfamilyvineyards.com. Requirements: Must be 21 years of age; Strong customer service skills; Experience and knowledge of wine preferred, but not required; Scheduling flexibility (weekends and holidays required); Ability to lift 40 pounds and to stand for long periods.

——————

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

——————

NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed? We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC 434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

——————

PEARSON CONSTRUCTION CO. is accepting applications for all positions for road construction on a VDOT project located in Nelson County. Please contact our office at 434-969-4914.

——————

REGISTERED PIANO TECHNICIAN to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com.

——————

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

——————

WANTED: PASTURE LAND to rent for grazing cattle. fifty acres of more. Call Lowry Abell 960-1334.

——————

Classified ads start at $16 repeating for up to 30 words. Additional words are 25 cents each. To place an ad email ads@crozetgazette.com or call 434-249-4211

Tagged as:

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.