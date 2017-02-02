Posted by Allie Pesch on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Classified Ads • Share/Save

Classified ads start at $16 (repeating) and include free online placement. Lost and found ads are free. To place an ad or for more information, call 434-249-4211 or email ads@crozetgazette.com.

ALBEMARLE CO. COMMUNITY GARDEN PLOTS AVAILABLE: One 10’ x 10’ plot rents for $20 in this organic garden in Western Park in Old Trail sponsored by the County’s Parks & Recreation Dept. Ten-hour requirement to help maintain common areas. First come, first served. Register in person in mid-March at Old Trail or at the County Office. Reply by March 1. For details, call 434-205-4087, 434-823-4288 or email bevandjim5@comcast.net or torvellino@comcast.net.

COMPUTER CARE: Quality computer repair in your home or office. Virus removal, networking, wireless setup, tutoring, used computers. Reasonable rates. Over 15 years’ experience. Please call 434-825-2743.

CROZET BUILDING LOT for sale by owner: 4.54 acres four minutes from The Square. Clear, great views, strong drilled well, asphalt drive, two possible building sites. Quick access to Rt 250 and I-64. Current survey available. $177,500. Additional smaller acreage available. Email wolfproperty@mindspring.com or tel. 434-981-4705.

DIRECT SUPPORT PROVIDER: Part-time staff needed 25-30 hours/week in the Crozet area to provide in-home services to people with disabilities. One year of experience with individuals with disabilities required. Some client transporting is required and applicants must have a good driving record. High school diploma/GED required. $9.50/hour. EOE. Follow link to apply: http://careers.rescare.com/job/direct-support-pro fessional-pt/J3J7NX72JTSLJTQ0YP6

EXPERIENCED SEAMSTRESS with over 30 years of tailoring and garment alterations experience. I work from home in Crozet (Highlands subdivision). Please call for a free consultation. Ruth Gerges: 434-823-5086.

Get FIT in 2017: Get up, get out and get fit with Boot Camp for REAL People at Crozet Park. M/W/F at 5:50 a.m. drop-in class or Women’s Only session on Tu/Th at 9:15 a.m. For other fitness services visit www.m2personal training.com or call Melissa at 434-962-2311.

KING FAMILY VINEYARDS in Crozet is looking for professional, enthusiastic people to join our Tasting Room staff. Positions are part-time with weekends and holidays required. You must be able to work in a team environment, provide exemplary customer service, and multi-task. We provide a fun atmosphere and a competitive hourly rate. Please send a resume to admin@kingfamilyvineyards.com. Requirements: Must be 21 years of age; Strong customer service skills; Experience and knowledge of wine preferred, but not required; Scheduling flexibility (weekends and holidays required); Ability to lift 40 pounds and to stand for long periods.

NEEDED ELDER CARE: Several male or female caregivers needed in Albemarle, Nelson Cty area for light housekeeping & transportation to appointments. All shifts. $12/hr. Please call Cathy at 434-944-9283.

NEED SOMEONE TO TALK TO? Feeling stuck? Stressed? Depressed? We can help with private, affordable coaching and counseling, including evening and weekend appointments. For a free consultation, contact Pam Rule, MA, LPC 434-234-4639 or chrysalis.rule@gmail.com.

PEARSON CONSTRUCTION CO. is accepting applications for all positions for road construction on a VDOT project located in Nelson County. Please contact our office at 434-969-4914.

REGISTERED PIANO TECHNICIAN to service your piano. Tuning, in-home repair. Wendy Parham, RPT 434-218-9093 or wendyrparham@gmail.com.

TUTORING: Certified teacher/experienced tutor in Crozet. Offering PSAT/SAT/ACT/SOL Test Prep, Reading, Writing, Study Skills/Organization, and Homework Help in most subjects/all grade levels. Call 434-465-4311.

WANTED: PASTURE LAND to rent for grazing cattle. fifty acres of more. Call Lowry Abell 960-1334.

