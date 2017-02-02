Posted by admin on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Obituaries • Share/Save

Glasselle Branham Jenkins of Crozet, died peacefully at home on January 8, 2017, after a lengthy illness. “Gae” was born in Charlottesville, Va. on February 23, 1932. She was the daughter of Byron W. Branham and Ruth Via Branham of Free Union, Va. She was predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Thomas H. Jenkins, Jr., and her only sibling, Samuel W. Branham.

Gae was raised in Earlysville, Va. by her maternal grandparents, Reverend Jacob Wood Via and Carrie Crenshaw Via, after her mother died when Gae was 7 years old. She attended Broaddus Wood High School, and was a member of the Brethren Church in Free Union. She attended Bridgewater College, where she studied Choral Arts and met her future husband. They married in June 1950, and had one child, Thomas H. Jenkins, III, of McLean, Va. She was blessed with three grandchildren, Marissa R. Boynton of Arlington, Va., Brandon T. Jenkins of Washington, D.C., and Tessa T. Jenkins of McLean, Va., and one great-grandchild, Boden R. Boynton.

Gae was a career woman, and she began working as soon as she left college at the National Savings and Trust in Washington, DC. She and Tom moved to Crozet a few years later, where she worked as an executive assistant at Acme Visible Records from 1958 to 1997. Thereafter, she worked as an executive assistant for Carl W. Smith, President of Amvest Capital Corp., from 1998 to 2007.

Throughout her life, Gae was active in church and charitable activities. She was a member of the Crozet United Methodist Church for 60 years, where she taught Sunday school, served as Treasurer and a member of the Finance Committee, was an active member of the Joybelles Circle, provided flowers for the altar, and acted as a caretaker for the Church grounds. Gae demonstrated her charity in countless ways. She cared for her aunts as they aged, and she regularly assisted others in her family and the community when in medical, financial, or spiritual need.

In her “spare” time, Gae enjoyed family gatherings, gardening, handcrafts, cooking, and traveling. She was devoted to her son, grandchildren, and great-grandchild, and she organized the Jacob and Carrie Via family reunion for many years. Her flower gardens were immaculate and included many cherished heirloom flowers passed down from her aunts and great grandmother. She was an excellent seamstress who made quilts, and she made Christmas wreaths, peach jam, and orange marmalade that were stars at every Church bazaar. She also loved to travel, and she and Tom visited virtually every state and several foreign countries.

She will be remembered as someone who was hardworking and independent, with high expectations for herself and everyone around her, but who nonetheless was kind, selfless, and gracious, respected by her colleagues and co-workers and beloved by her family and friends.

A memorial service and reception was held on January 14 at the Crozet Methodist Church. Anderson Funeral Services assisted with the arrangements. A private family internment will be held at a later date at the Church of the Brethren in Free Union.

The family wishes to express its deep gratitude to Gae’s caregivers, and second family, during the last year of her life: Sharon Middleton, Michelle Hodges, and Erica Hodges.

The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to Hospice of the Piedmont or to the donor’s preferred charity.