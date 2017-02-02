Hazardous Waste and Amnesty Days at Ivy MUC

Posted by admin on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Community Events • Share/Save

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will hold household hazardous waste collection days at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road (3.3 miles south of I-64) on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bulky waste amnesty days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on: Saturday, May 6, Household Furniture/Mattresses; Saturday, May 13, Household Appliances (refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, furnaces, water heaters); Saturday, May 20, Tires.

Paint is now collected on a daily basis at Ivy MUC, so there is no need to wait until this special collection event. (Note: this program is restricted to 1 gallon and 5 gallon latex and oil-based paints in their original containers).