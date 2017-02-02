A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

Hazardous Waste and Amnesty Days at Ivy MUC

Posted by on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Community EventsShare/Save

The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will hold household hazardous waste collection days at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road (3.3 miles south of I-64) on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bulky waste amnesty days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on: Saturday, May 6, Household Furniture/Mattresses; Saturday, May 13, Household Appliances (refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, furnaces, water heaters); Saturday, May 20, Tires.

Paint is now collected on a daily basis at Ivy MUC, so there is no need to wait until this special collection event. (Note: this program is restricted to 1 gallon and 5 gallon latex and oil-based paints in their original containers).

Leave a Response

To encourage constructive conversation, The Crozet Gazette requests all commenters to use their first and last names. Email addresses will not be published and are requested so that the Gazette may be able to contact you about your comment only. You will not be subscribed to any email lists. Please note: comment moderation is enabled and may delay your comment.