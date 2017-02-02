Hazardous Waste and Amnesty Days at Ivy MUC
The Rivanna Solid Waste Authority will hold household hazardous waste collection days at the Ivy Materials Utilization Center on Dick Woods Road (3.3 miles south of I-64) on Friday, April 28, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Saturday, April 29, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Bulky waste amnesty days will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on: Saturday, May 6, Household Furniture/Mattresses; Saturday, May 13, Household Appliances (refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, stoves, furnaces, water heaters); Saturday, May 20, Tires.
Paint is now collected on a daily basis at Ivy MUC, so there is no need to wait until this special collection event. (Note: this program is restricted to 1 gallon and 5 gallon latex and oil-based paints in their original containers).