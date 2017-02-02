A community newspaper serving western Albemarle County

To the Editor: Artisan Tour Enrollment

Come on over to the “sip and learn” about the Monticello Artisan Trail at Pro Re Nata Brewery Tuesday, February 7, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It may be a boon to your business.

Enrollment is open! As we embark on a reprint of the trail’s printed map/brochure, now is a great time to get on board the Monticello Artisan Trail! Those invited to attend are creative artists and artisans; agri-artisan farms, markets and spirits; galleries, eclectic shops and art-related venues; locally authentic restaurants and lodging; historic and cultural points of interest in Nelson, Albemarle and Charlottesville. Learn about new trail features, connective opportunities and how you can participate in this high-profile, award-winning artisan trail.

You can R.S.V.P. by email to trails@artisanscenterofvirginia.org

Beer tastings for purchase. Light hors d’oeuvres provided.

Please note: Should the gathering be postponed in the event of inclement weather, we will post to Facebook and email all those who have R.S.V.P.’d.

Ann Mallek
Earlysville

