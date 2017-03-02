To the Editor: Trashed Roadsides

Posted by admin on 2/03/17 • Categorized as February 2017,To the Editor • Share/Save

Trashed Roadsides

My wife and I moved to Crozet in June of 2013 upon completion of our home on Jarmans Gap Road.

We love Crozet and the beauty of the surrounding area. For the first three years we spent much of our time improving our land: installing a meadow, a vegetable garden, and landscaping our yard with trees and plants.

Recently, we decided to take long walks, usually going west on Jarmans Gap Road because of the picturesque scenery of the Blue Ridge mountains. We were horrified at the amount of litter on the sides of the road. Beer cans, water bottles, pizza boxes, liquor bottles, styrofoam containers used for carry-out food, empty cigarette boxes, etc.

Later we took the same walk but decided to bring garbage bags to pick up the litter we came across. We started from the front of our home and by the time we got to Layne Place, a mere half mile walk, we had filled five large garbage bags. Think about it—five full garbage bags of litter over just a half-mile span (attached is a picture of the bags sitting in our garage).

Please convey to your readers not to litter. Besides being unsightly it is bad for the environment and detrimental to our wildlife. We need to enforce “no littering.”

We intend to continue our “garbage collecting walks.” Sadly that day’s collection didn’t make a dent in the amount of litter that is on our roadsides. However, we took great pleasure in knowing the section of Jarmans Gap between Half Mile Branch Rd and Layne Place is currently litter free. Unfortunately, that probably won’t last long.

Pete Hyland

Crozet