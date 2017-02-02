Upcoming Events

Posted by admin on 2/02/17 • Categorized as February 2017,Community Events • Share/Save

February 9: Crozet Jam Band at Starr Hill

The 13th jam session by the Crozet Jam Band will be held Feb. 9 at Starr Hill Brewery from 7 to 9 p.m. The theme of this session will be a tribute to the Dixie Chicks. The Crozet Jam Band will also play songs from past jam sessions requested by attendees including songs by The Eagles, The Beatles, Simon and Garfunkel, Johnny Cash, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Leonard Cohen and The Band. Song books will be available.

Crozet Jam Band sessions are open to everyone who likes to sing and/or play an instrument at any skill level. Jam band sessions have included choral group members, guitar players (acoustic and electric), bass players, keyboard, accordion, violin, harmonica, trombone and those who simply love music. Jam sessions are held at Starr Hill Brewery on the second Thursday of every month. The objectives are participation and fun with music.

Any musicians who are interested in participating and wish to receive the music in advance should contact Jim Pyles at 812-2124 or (410) 703-9897.

February 11: Innisfree Featured at Crozet Artisan Depot

The fine crafts of the residents of Innisfree, the Crozet community for adults with intellectual disabilities, will be featured at the Crozet Artisan Depot in February with an opening reception Saturday, Feb.11, from 3 to 5 p.m.

Although the products of Innisfree’s wood shop, bakery and looms are found at the depot year-round, the designation of the village as featured artist draws special attention to the important work being done at this community, where staff, volunteers and other residents live and work together.

Miriam Picus, head weaver, said 20 weavers work four days a week to produce the totebags, placemats and dish towels sold at the depot and other fine craft shops. Also on hand will be beautiful cutting boards produced by the wood shop, with a number of small wooden trivets as well.

Head baker Graham Mullen said that granola and breads––a Parmesan pesto and country white loaf––will be available for sampling at the reception as well as for sale.

Innisfree’s Emily Vanderlinden said the crafts program is important to the community in several ways. For one, money from the sale of Innisfree products goes back to the workstations for more tools and materials.

“Meaningful work is therapeutic on a lot of levels,” Vanderlinden said. “It’s also important that the work is seen and appreciated by other people.”

The Crozet Artisan Depot is open Wednesday through Saturday from 10 to 5.

February 24: Red Hill Grand Re-Opening

Red Hill Elementary School will host a “Grand Re-opening” Friday, Feb. 24, to celebrate the completion of recent renovations to the school, which has 122-year history. The day will begin at the flag pole at 8:30 and guests—the community, parents and alumni—will move indoors for refreshments and tours. Students will wear red and white that day, and visitors are asked to as well.

The school is interested in displaying artifacts from Red Hill’s history and the community is asked to bring (or drop off ahead of time) memorabilia of the school. For more information, call the school office at 293-5332.

March 3: Art Fest Fundraiser

Arts students, parents and teachers in Albemarle County schools will host the 5th annual ArtFest in the West fundraiser Friday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m., in the Western Albemarle High School cafeteria.

The event’s theme will be a Magical Medieval Night of Family Fun, based on the upcoming WAHS musical “Once Upon a Mattress” and will feature music, food, student arts performances, a silent auction and a medieval costume contest.

ArtFest in the West is organized by the non-profit group Arts in Western Education (AWE). Organizers hope to raise $10,000 for arts education in the six Western Albemarle County public schools: Murray, Meriwether Lewis, Crozet and Brownsville Elementary Schools, Henley Middle School and Western Albemarle High School.

“This event is designed to be both fun for kids of all ages and a fundraiser supporting the kind of excellent arts programs that will be on display at ArtFest, from student jazz bands and ceramics demonstrations, to a preview of the upcoming WAHS musical,” said Colette Sheehy, president of the AWE Board of Directors.

The event’s emcee will be Jody Kielbasa, Director of the Virginia Film Festival and a western Albemarle county parent.

There is no entrance fee. Families with kids from elementary to high school are encouraged to take part in a wide range of activities from ceramics, to decorating crowns, a photo booth, great food and musical performances by Henley and Western groups.

There will be a Silent Auction, with funds going directly to arts programs in the schools. Families will be able to bid on music lessons, an SAT prep class at Georgetown Learning ($700 value), gift certificates to local restaurants and more. Any business interested in being a sponsor for ArtFest or making a donation to the Silent Auction is urged to contact Ellen Beard at (434) 984-2266.

March 11: Sugar Hollow Bridges Run

The Sugar Hollow Bridges 5 and 10 K Run will be held March 11, starting at 8 a.m.

The race is sponsored by the White Hall Ruritans. Proceeds will aid the restoration of the White Hall Community Center, a historic building in western Albemarle County, and for the many community services provided by the organization, including scholarships to area college bound students, 5th grade achievement awards, highway clean up and many other projects.

Both a 5K and a 10K course will be available on beautiful Sugar Hollow Road alongside the Moormans River. The course is measured so that the 5K runners will run over 2 bridges to the iconic sycamore tree. The 10K course will incorporate all three bridges with a run to the Sugar Hollow reservoir. The starting line is 1.5 miles west of Piedmont Store at 5275 Sugar Hollow Road.

Join the Ruritans for a pancake breakfast after the race from 9-11 a.m. at the Community Center, 2094 Brown Gap Turnpike.

Pre-race registration is $30. To register go to www.white hallva.org

Onsite registration is $40.00, cash or check only. No refunds. Race will occur rain or shine.

March 19: CCO Concert

The Crozet Community Orchestra Spring Concert will be held Sunday, March 19, at 4 p.m. at Crozet Baptist Church. Directed by Philip Clark, the program features flute soloist Elizabeth Brightbill in Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra, Op. 107. Other highlights include two movements from Hansel and Gretel, by E. Humperdinck and Mazurka and Waltz from the comic ballet, Coppelia by Leo Delibes.

Orchestra registration remains open for experienced musicians wishing to play in the March concert. Or register for the April-June session. Strings, bassoon, trumpet and other openings are available. Visit the CCO’s website for more info: crozetcommunityorchestra.org

The CCO is in need of volunteers—great community service opportunity, especially for students (ushering, handing out programs) email: crozetorchestra@gmail.com.

The CCO is a 501(c)(3) Virginia nonprofit. All contributions are tax-deductible and greatly appreciated. Mailing address: P. O. Box 762, Crozet Virginia.