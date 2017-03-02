West Glen Environmental Assessment Shows No Health Risk

Posted by admin on 2/03/17 • Categorized as February 2017 • Share/Save

By Eric J. Wallace

The developer behind West Glen, a new 17-acre, 70-unit housing development adjoining Crozet Crossing, has released the results of an official environmental site assessment report.

“Specifically, people were concerned about the potential for pollutants in the decades of sediments accumulated behind the small dam proposed to be removed from Powells Creek,” said Charlie Armstrong, senior vice president of Southern Development.

The dam removal was originally presented by the company as a solution to offset public concern regarding the construction of a bridge of three 10 by 10 foot box-culverts crossing Powells Creek and linking Orchard Drive with Cling Lane. The Albemarle County Board of Supervisors approved the plan with a Special Use Permit in September. Supporters of the permit deemed the company’s willingness to assume responsibility for the cost of environmental cleanup and restoration of stream banks associated with the dam removal as offsetting any potential damage posed by the crossing.

The concrete dam dates back to the property’s former life as an orchard, when it provided water for filling pesticide sprayers. After eight lots in Orchard Acres had to be remediated by the EPA for lead arsenate in 2006, there were concerns toxic chemicals may have accumulated behind the dam.

“Old orchards are often associated with pesticide pollution, specifically lead and arsenic in the soils,” said Nicola McGoff, owner and director of Wild Ginger Field Services, who conducted the assessment. “So the purpose here was to gather sufficient information and provide an independent professional opinion regarding the property’s environmental conditions—specifically the presence or absence of lead and arsenic from past land uses.”

In accordance with the American Society of Testing and Materials Standard Practices for Environmental Site Assessments, and overseen by the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality, soil samples were gathered throughout the property, with sediment pulled downstream from the dam directly below a broken drainage pipe and collected from three sites in the standing water above the dam. “Within the pond we took samples from the sediment surface as well as dredged to a depth of eight to ten inches,” said McGoff.

The samples were tested by Richmond-based Air Water & Soil Laboratories Inc. and a 30-page report was compiled by McGoff.

Soil and pond sediment samples were found to have low lead concentrations, below federal and state defined limits. However, arsenic in the soil samples was found to be slightly elevated, ranging from 6 to 28 mg/kg. While the samples fell above the VDEQ threshold of 3.4 mg/kg, content was not high enough to require regulatory action.

“Although arsenic levels are elevated, that’s not unusual for this area,” said McGoff. “Lead and arsenic are naturally occurring soil elements existing at background levels throughout Virginia, and these levels aren’t sufficiently high to surpass pollution thresholds that trigger required pollution mitigation… They don’t signify any immediate human danger.”

As a precaution, McGoff advised that as the site is being developed, the movement and management of soils be completed in a manner that “avoids creating conditions where there will be an off-site discharge of contaminants that could cause harm.” She said contaminated soil shouldn’t be collected and buried on-site in a way that would effectively create a landfill, however, “Managing the soil on-site per standard cut and fill management practices is acceptable.”