Winter Frolic Fundraiser Spotlights the Arts in Crozet

Crozet Arts will host its inaugural Winter Frolic, a fundraiser for the arts academy, Saturday, Feb. 4, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Field School in Crozet.

Crozet Arts came to life seven years ago when classes began in the Old Crozet School with 30 students. Since then, Crozet Arts has grown to hundreds of students each year across a wide variety of classes, from ballet and yoga to music, art, and theater.

The Winter Frolic will feature entertainment by Crozet Arts students and faculty and, in partnership with l’étoile Catering, will also feature heavy hors d’oeuvres, as well as a silent auction with enticing items and services from area artists and businesses.

“Our first-ever Winter Frolic will help us better serve the demand for the arts in our community,” said Sharon Tolczyk, artistic director and Crozet Arts co-founder. “A strong turnout will make a real difference for us. We’ve experienced exciting growth but need to address issues of infrastructure and organizational support in order to sustain and build on that growth. We are also working to establish a dedicated scholarship fund so that we can extend our outreach further into our community, and continue to support current students with financial need.”

Increasing the scholarship fund is one of the organization’s three major philanthropic priorities. Crozet Arts is also focused on improving its facilities to make them more accessible and on faculty support to help attract and retain talented teachers.

Auction items include a group soup class with Mark Gresge of l’étoile Catering, a home concert by Terra Voce Flute and Cello Duo, a basket of Homegrown Virginia products, wrist cuffs by Chuck Pinnell, vases by Nancy Ross and Nan Rothwell, a silver pendant by K Robbins, and a painting by Meg West.

More information and tickets are available online at www.CrozetArts.org. Single tickets are $30, and duo (2 tickets) are available for $50. Limited tickets will be available at the door. Email info@crozetarts.org to reserve. Donations may also be made online. Crozet Arts, a 501(c)(3) organization, promotes life-long engagement in the arts through high quality, affordable arts instruction for all ages and abilities.