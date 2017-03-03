What Public Improvement Would You Like to See?

Posted by admin on 3/03/17 • Categorized as March 2017,Community Events • Share/Save

Albemarle County planners hope to learn what small scale public improvements such as playgrounds or walking trail enhancements Crozet citizens would like as part of a $1.3 million fund set aside to make neighborhood improvements in the county’s seven Growth Areas.

The meeting in Crozet, with the Crozet Community Advisory Committee, will be held March 15 at Crozet Elementary School at 7 p.m. A follow-up meeting will be held April 19.

From Albemarle County: