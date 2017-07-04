Crozet Orchestra Spring Concert

Posted by admin on 4/07/17 • Categorized as April 2017 • Share/Save

The Crozet Community Orchestra performed a delightful spring concert on March 19 to a packed house at Crozet Baptist Church. From Humperdinck’s Hansel and Gretel to Délibes’ Coppelia, from rousing overtures to lilting waltzes, the orchestra demonstrated how far it has come in size and professionalism since its founding in 2013 by violinist Denise Murray with Music Director Philip Clark.

Local flautist Elizabeth Brightbill’s showy, flawlessly performed solo in Chaminade’s Concertino for Flute and Orchestra was the highlight of the afternoon and earned a standing ovation.

The diverse group of 60 musicians—including amateurs, students, retirees, and professionals—rehearses on Wednesday evenings at Tabor Presbyterian Church and are looking for new members. The orchestra is currently preparing for a November 12 concert featuring the first performance outside the former Soviet Union of a major violin concerto by Arno Babajanian, with violin solo by Armenian-American Monika Chamasyan. We are lucky to have so many opportunities for musical expression and enrichment right here in our own hometown! Visit www.crozetcommunityorchestra.org for more information.