Nelda Lull, 1943- 2017

Nelda C. (Guerra) Lull passed away April 11, 2017 at U.Va. Medical Center. Born December 31, 1943 in Victoria, TX, she graduated from Hebbronville High School in 1962 and attended Corpus Christi Junior College. In 1963 she began working for the Corpus Christi Chamber of Commerce.

After her marriage in 1965 to Ensign Thomas Lull (USN), the family lived in Texas, California, Washington, Illinois, Virginia, and Sicily. She particularly enjoyed the time on Whidbey Island, WA working for the Forest Department in land reclamation. The family settled in Crozet after her husband retired from the Navy and began working at the U.S. Army JAG Legal Center and School as purchasing agent for military legal libraries around the world.

Nelda is remembered for her total devotion to family and friends. She took great satisfaction from her ability in needlepoint and knitting, winning several blue ribbons at local county fairs. The entire family fondly remembers her Tex-Mex dinners and Thanksgiving giblet gravy. An avid reader she loved family game nights. She was an absolute love and will be missed very much by her family and all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, her daughter Laura and son-in-law John, her son Thomas Michael and daughter-in-law Rosalyn, and her son Ted. There are five granddaughters, four great-grandchildren, sisters Deanna and Cathy, and brother Reuben Andrew. She was preceded in death by her parents, Reuben and Beatrice Guerra of Hebbronville, TX.

In accordance with her wishes she will be cremated and interned sometime this summer with a simple graveside service at the family plot in Rapidan VA. In lieu of flowers please make a charity contribution in her name to St Jude’s Children’s Hospital or either the local library in Crozet, VA or Hebbronville, TX.