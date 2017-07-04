Watch Out for Rubberneckers! Expedia Dubs Crozet Most Beautiful Place in Virginia

Posted by admin on 4/07/17 • Categorized as April 2017 • Share/Save

Travel-booking website Expedia has named Crozet the most beautiful place in Virginia as part of a promotional project to identify the most beautiful spot in each of the 50 states and thus encourage tourism to lesser-known towns.

Each location gets a short blurb. Here’s how Crozet is described:

Crozet is a charming place where farmland meets mountains. There’s something alluring about the downtown scene as the buildings seem frozen in time with the rolling Blue Ridge Mountains as their backdrop. To get a taste of this slice of Virginia, take a tour of the King Family Vineyards, where you can sample the local libations and see the vines up close. Come nightfall, stay at The Inn at Sugar Hollow Farm, an enchanting B&B, nestled within the wine country.

Crozet is having a hard time concealing its status as the sweet spot of the Old Dominion with something to offer to the tastes of nearly every visitor, except a hotel.

In North Carolina, the selected site is Southport, in West Virginia it’s Summersville, and in Maryland, it’s St. Michaels. Read the article and find other beautiful locations at: Most Beautiful Towns in All 50 States.