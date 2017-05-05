Business Briefs: May 2017

Posted by Theresa Curry on 5/05/17 • Categorized as May 2017 • Share/Save

Local business news roundup

By Theresa Curry

RE/MAX franchise opens in Crozet

It’s the right move at the right time, said Rod Phillips. He’s just opened the office for a RE/MAX franchise in the Blue Goose Building at 1186 Crozet Avenue in downtown Crozet. After a ten-year career with Roy Wheeler Realty Co., Phillips is glad to set up an office for his new franchise that’s close to his Ivy home.

“This is phase one, and we’ll outgrow this space,” he said, “but I like the idea of keeping things simple and lean at the start.” Phillips is joined in this endeavor by G.R. Falls and Pat Burns of RE/MAX. They’ll provide a full range of services to buyers and sellers, and hope to grow the business to include six to 10 agents, with a mix of seasoned professionals and newer agents. In the next weeks and month they’ll be interviewing potential agents at the Crozet office.

Already, he’s heard from dozens of local buyers and sellers, Phillips said. He grew up in Virginia, then spent the early days of his profession in Florida. When his children were young, he and his wife, Christy, decided to make a move. “We wanted a place where there was more culture, more diversity,” he said, “and we were looking for good schools.” Phillips said they also appreciate the quality of life in western Albemarle with its beauty and friendliness.

Christy Phillips works for Willow Tree on the downtown mall. The two children go to local schools: Trent’s an 11th grader at Western, and Casey is an 8th grader at Henley.

The Crozet RE/MAX franchise plans a grand opening later this month. Reach Phillips at 434-987-6399 or 540-967-1042.

Claudius Consign & Design Now Open

The team behind the new shop in the Crozet Shopping Center is Sheila Trunzo, the owner, and her sister, Antonia White, the manager. The women––both veteran Valley entrepreneurs––were seeking a retirement business aligned with their talents and hobbies. The well-curated store has a little bit of everything: whimsy and jewelry; collectibles; modern, hand-built furniture; small items of mid-century design; and a few well-chosen, never-worn clothing items.

Many of the consigners are local artisans, creators of a range of small items from jewelry to notecards. The sisters’ commitment to providing a showcase for artisans earned them a spot on the Monticello Artisans’ Trail before they even opened their doors. In addition to the hand-made items and consigned items there’s a good selection of specially-purchased new items, like the hand-loomed rag rugs and flour sack towels that are there simply because they caught the owners’ eye.

White said the shop has a couple of “pickers” who scour Virginia for items of interest. They also receive items for consignment every Tuesday by appointment. Hand tools, collectibles, cast iron, small pieces of furniture, quality household goods and instant cameras are always in demand, said White.

A discerning eye on the part of the sisters keeps the interior fresh and organized. There are pleasing groups of similar items in little cubicles, and this also creates little virtual vignettes for the store’s well-designed and frequently updated Facebook page. Call first if interested in consigning: 434-812-2129.

Mi Rancho Coming to Old Trail

It’s just a matter of days before Mi Rancho opens at the former La Joya spot in Old Trail, said a spokesman for the Torres Segoviano family. The hard-working family has restaurants in Waynesboro, Fishersville and Verona, and a delayed visit by the health inspector is the only reason the Old Trail site hasn’t opened as yet. Family members said that Crozet diners can expect the same menu, friendly service, spotless interiors, and fresh home cooking that have made the three restaurants in the Valley so popular. To see the menu, go to miranchomexican.com.

Restoration Reopens

A little more than a month ago, Restoration––at the top of Golf Drive in Old Trail––opened under new management, with a new menu, a new chef and new staff. Outside seating has been especially popular with diners, said Liza Federman, assistant food and beverage manager. Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The menu, as well as any special meals or events, is available on the Facebook page.

The Rooftop at Piedmont Place

The Rooftop at Piedmont Place opened in late March, with spectacular views, small plates, salads, snacks, pizza and desserts. The Rooftop’s hours are Thursday through Sunday, 5 to 11:30 pm. It’s the latest addition to Piedmont Place.