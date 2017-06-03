To the Editor: Help Fund Fireworks

We are writing again this year to ask for your enthusiastic support of our small town tradition—our annual Crozet Independence Day parade, celebration, and fireworks show set for Saturday, July 1.

The fun starts with a parade down Crozet Avenue starting at 5 p.m. We’re hoping the parade will be better and bigger than last year! Anyone interested in joining in the parade can go to CrozetFire.org to get a parade unit sign-up form.

We’ll follow the parade to Crozet Park where there will be kiddie rides and amusements, including bounce and play inflatables, as well as laser tag. We are planning to have the pony rides back again this year as well. They’ll also be great music by the local band, LockJaw, as well as traditional Fourth of July fare, including hot dogs, hamburgers, popcorn, and sno cones, as well as vegetarian and vegan choices, tacos, and other favorites such as pizza and fruit smoothies. Local beer and cider will be available for you to enjoy their products as well. The fireworks show is set for 9:30 p.m., when it will be dark enough, but not so late that youngsters can’t stay up. Bring a lawn chair if you want to be comfortable as you watch events. Look for updates about the parade and celebration at the Crozet Community Association’s website: CrozetCommunity.org

All of this for an admission of just $4 per person donation (children 12 and under are free) as you enter the festivities (parking is free). No pets are allowed in and we ask that you smoke only in the designated areas. If you live nearby Crozet Park, we encourage you to walk! With help from the Albemarle County Police Department, we’re planning traffic control to make exiting the park after the fireworks much faster!

The celebration is a combined effort by Crozet’s civic organizations, who have teamed up to put on the Crozet Independence Day Celebration, a task that in the past fell solely to the Crozet Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD), which for many years sponsored the celebration as a fundraiser. Joining the CVFD in sharing the burden now are the Crozet Community Association, Claudius Crozet Park (which is community-owned and led by volunteers), Crozet Lions Club, Life Journey Church, Crozet Board of Trade, Crozet Trails Crew, and Hope Presbyterian Church, as well as many local churches and citizen volunteers.

This event involves a lot of donated time from a lot of individuals and groups, but it can’t happen without financial contributions, too. We hope you’ll join us by sending a donation today to help with these expenses. You can donate online at: crozetcommunity.org /2016/05/fireworks-donate, or send a check payable to the Crozet Board of Trade Crozet Board of Trade P.O. Box 261, Crozet, Virginia 22932 and note on the memo line “fireworks donation.” Please give as generously as you can, so that our entire community can enjoy this patriotic tradition. In addition to helping to defer the cost of the fireworks and the event, your donation will help support CVFD and other civic groups in Crozet.

On behalf of the Crozet Independence Day Celebration (CIDC) planning team, thank you for your support. We look forward to seeing you on Saturday, July 1.

Tim F. Jost Tolson

Chair, CIDC Planning TeamPresident, CCA