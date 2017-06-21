Take the Crozet Community Survey!

The Crozet Community Association is gathering input from as many people in Crozet as possible, and appreciates area residents sharing their opinion on topics related to Crozet. The CCA is urging everyone to fill out and complete this questionnaire (linked below) as soon as possible.

From the CCA website:

If you received a letter inviting you to take this survey as part of the scientific sample, please click here to go to the scientific sample survey webpage. The two survey’s questions are identical.

It should take about 15 minutes to complete the questions in the survey. There are no right or wrong answers; what’s important is your opinion. All of your responses will be anonymous and kept confidential, only group results will be published.

When you’re ready, click here to go to the public survey to begin the survey. Thank you in advance for your time and thoughtful input.

This survey was sponsored and developed by local citizens of the Crozet Community Association (CCA), the Downtown Crozet Initiative (DCI), and the Crozet Board of Trade (CBT), and Albemarle County staff. It is the first step of the upcoming Crozet Master Plan update/revision. It is one of several opportunities for your active participation in the decisions affecting our community in the next five and beyond.

The Crozet Master Plan (CMP) is supposed to be revised every five years. That revision time should have been in 2015, however the County postponed the revision until 2018. In order to complete the revision with as little delay as possible, we are starting with a community survey now, as was done in 2009 before the 2010 Crozet Master Plan revision.

Please contact the CCA at CrozetCommunity@gmail.com if you have trouble starting the survey or have other problems or questions regarding the Crozet Community Survey.