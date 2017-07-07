Inaugural Peachtree Softball Program Sends Two Teams to States

Peachtree League of Albemarle, founded in Crozet in 1956, launched its first softball program last fall with a developmental “fall ball” season that fielded one 12U team and two 10U teams for mostly intraleague play. This spring, the program expanded to two 8U teams and three 10U teams.

The Peachtree girls played Madison, Greene and Waynes-boro during the regular season, and the league sent both an 8U and a 10U all-star team to the Babe Ruth State Tournament, which was held in Varina June 12-14. The 10U all-stars were awarded the tournament sportsmanship award.

“Peachtree Baseball has built a reputation in the state of Virginia for strong athletics and sportsmanship. It is so exciting to see the start of softball for our league,” coach Kristen Hardy said. “The coaches were so proud of how the 8U and 10U teams represented Crozet in the state tournament.”

Lance Hoover, vice president of Peachtree Softball, remarked, “We had a fantastic first year; the girls had a blast and showed remarkable development. We are looking forward to even more players coming out in the fall.”

Registration for fall ball will begin later this summer. No experience is necessary. For more information find Peachtree on Facebook or visit peachtreebaseball.com.