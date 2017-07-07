Jessica Maslaney Opens a New Door

Crozet’s own Jessica Maslaney, former site director of the Crozet YMCA and now CEO of the Piedmont Family YMCA, recently oversaw construction of the brand-new Brooks Family YMCA in McIntire Park in Charlottesville. Maslaney was hired as CEO in 2015 after more than ten years of delays and legal challenges, and just before groundbreaking on the $19 million, 79,000- square-foot facility. Young, optimistic and tenacious, she brought the mammoth project in on time and within budget.

“Everything you do prepares you for the next step,” said Maslaney as she recalled her first ribbon-cutting at Crozet Park in October of 2012, just after the pool dome was installed. “I was very pregnant with my daughter at that event,” she said. “In fact, I’m glad she wasn’t early.” She is thrilled at the potential of the Brooks Y to reach more of the Charlottesville/Crozet community. “The Y has a very holistic approach to health and fitness. It’s more than just a gym—it can hopefully be a transformative experience.”

A special open house for current Crozet YMCA members was held at the new facility on June 17. Crozet Y subscribers will need a “citywide membership upgrade” to use the Brooks Y. For individual members, that means a rate increase of $6 per month, and for family memberships, an additional $17 monthly. The Brooks Y offers a 10-lane lap pool, a zero-entry recreation pool, three basketball courts, three group exercise studios, and three kids/teen areas. Doors opened to the public June 30.