Fledgling Arts Alliance Convenes

The inaugural meeting of the Greater Crozet Arts Alliance (GCAA) was held on May 23 at the Crozet Library, with a follow up meeting on Wednesday, July 12 at Crozet Arts. The original group of Suzanne Reid (Crozet Arts Board), Carolyn Lawlor (Chair, Crozet Arts Board), Sharon Tolczyck (Artistic Director, Crozet Arts), Sandra Hodge (President, Crozet Chorus), Denise Murray (President, Crozet Orchestra), Lisa Goehler (Crozet Orchestra), and Karen Yonovitz (Partner, Crozet Artisan Depot) were joined at the second meeting by Boomie Pedersen (Managing Director, Hamner Theater), Carol Pedersen (Hamner Theater), and Clover Carroll (Crozet Gazette). The group was first formed to gather input from community-based arts organizations for Crozet Plaza/Barnes Lumber developer Frank Stoner about ways to reflect the unique Crozet arts culture in objects, images, and a possible performance space in the future Crozet Plaza. The group used this occasion to establish an ongoing umbrella group to solicit and share ideas and support for the wide variety of arts in Crozet, and to collaborate on future planning to achieve mutual goals. At the July meeting, the GCAA name was adopted along with Vision and Mission statements. The GCAA Vision is “To foster, coordinate, and support the development of the arts in the greater Crozet community.” Their mission is “To create a vibrant community through the arts and to raise awareness of the many varied arts organizations and events in the greater Crozet area.” The long term goal of the group is to find a location for and build a Crozet Performing Arts Center large enough to host dance and concert performances by the growing ballet, chorus, orchestra, and drama groups as well as art exhibits and educational opportunities. Appropriate stage size, rehearsal and classrooms, adequate parking, professional acoustics, and convenience to downtown Crozet are a few of the desired features. Fundraising, publicity, and collaboration with foundations that support the arts were discussed. They will continue to meet on the first Wednesday of each month, with the next meeting planned for Wednesday, Aug. 2 from 1:30 to 3:00 pm at Crozet Arts (behind Field School). Any arts organization that would like to participate in this fledgling arts alliance should contact Suzanne Reid sznnrd@gmail.com.