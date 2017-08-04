To the Editor: Let’s See the Cobblestones!

We retired here in 1993 from McLean and shortly thereafter cobblestones were discovered under the trestle by The Square. For a variety of reasons, they were covered over again. This was Old Crozet but now there is a New Crozet! With the paintings on the walls there and cobblestones this would be an iconic symbol for the Old Crozet meeting the New!

Why not resurrect them—put an historical marker there and on each side a warning to go slowly under the railroad bridge because of cobblestones?

Why not indeed?

Jim Hannan

Crozet