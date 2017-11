Netting has been installed over the portals of the Claudius Crozet’s 1850 Blue Ridge Tunnel to oblige the bats that roost there to find new homes. Once they have resettled, the task of removing the two massive bulkheads that currently block passage can be removed. The bulkheads were installed in the late 1940s with the idea that the abandoned tunnel might serve a gas storage container (it didn’t work).