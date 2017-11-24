Ring Christmas Bells for Salvation Army at Crozet Great Valu

This Christmas season the Lions Club of Crozet again invites all of our friends and neighbors in Crozet and environs to ring bells for the Salvation Army in front of Crozet Great Valu Market.

Bell ringing is scheduled for Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays, from December 6 through December 16, and every day from December 18-23.

On weekdays we plan to ring the bells from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to ring the bells for one hour with another person or with family members

We hope you are willing to participate in this happy, meaningful activity.

If you are comfortable with using the web, you can sign up at the following website:

www.SignUpGenius.com/go/30E094AACAA22A3FD0-ring2

Otherwise you can sign up or receive more information by sending an email to bestcrozet@gmail.com, or by calling 434-409-6148.

Those who have participated this activity in the past often remark that it is very positive for both the volunteer and the donors. Frequently volunteers report, with amazement, that when they said “thank you” to the donor, the donor would often reply enthusiastically, ”Thank YOU for doing this.” It is a wonderful way for families to get into the holiday spirit.

Have a very happy holiday season.

– The Crozet Lions Club