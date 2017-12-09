Business Briefs: December 2017

Inn at Blue Mountain Brewery Now Open

The popular Blue Mountain Brewery has expanded to include the Inn at Blue Mountain Brewery, a 4,000-square-foot home on two acres of wooded countryside next to the brewery. The growing number of visitors to Nelson County brings plenty of traffic past the five-bedroom, three-bathroom Cape Cod. It boasts a fully-stocked kitchen, a game room with pool table, a wrap-around porch, large outdoor deck and patio areas, fire pit, hot tub, and tiki bar.

Best of all is the stunning rural location, with gorgeous views of the Blue Ridge Mountains. For winter visitors in search of the slopes, a whole house generator keeps things running in the rare event of a power outage. The owners welcome inquiries, and plan to manage the Inn as a whole-house rental.

To learn more, or engage the home, go to the website, innatbluemountain.com.

Fardowners Expands Catering Operation

Just when Fardowners Executive Chef Mark Cosgrove had everything running smoothly at the popular restaurant, he realized that the people he’d trained were so good that he wasn’t required to manage them from day to day. He credits Scotty Lynch, his general manager, with keeping things on an even keel. “That was great,” he said, “because I wanted time with my boys.” Cosgrove has three sons 7, 11, and 13 years old.

“I’d come in and they’d say, ‘It’s okay, Mark, we got this,’” Cosgrove said. “We’ve catered a bit all along but it seemed like a good time to expand that part of the business.” This allows Cosgrove to return to some of the creative menus and fine dining that characterized his training. “We still offer some of that at the restaurant, especially with our specials,” he said. “But people were asking for help with home entertaining, and we found out that we really enjoyed it.”

Cosgrove said he’s open for both large catering jobs, such as weddings and conferences, and small holiday lunch and dinner parties. He has great ideas for special holiday appetizers, office luncheons and formal dinners, incorporating local and seasonal ingredients. He said he’s determined to remain flexible and retain the same neighborly character that distinguishes the 10-year-old restaurant.

He can provide full, formal service, or “I’m glad to drop off some sides, appetizers or entrees in Crozet for no extra charge,” he said. But he’s found that people enjoy his staff in their homes as much as they do in the restaurant. “It seems they always want us to stay and join the party,” he said. “It’s been so much fun.”

Find suggestions at the catering menu or reach Cosgrove through the website at www.fardowners.com.

Crozet Foot and Ankle Clinic Opens

Elaine Allen, DPM, is offering office hours on Four Leaf Lane in Crozet. Dr. Allen, who is board certified by the American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, graduated from the California College of Podiatric Medicine in San Francisco, and completed her residency at the Veterans Hospital of San Francisco, followed by two years of an ambulatory foot and ankle surgical residency in Atlanta.

She treats patients of all ages for sports injuries, heel pain, bunions, ankle pain, Achilles tendonitis, hammertoes, and nail fungus. She offers the latest technology in diabetic wound care and preventive diabetic foot care. Her therapies include regenerative medicine like stem cell therapy and amniotic membrane treatments. Dr. Allen works with animal rescue and is a runner and biker.

Find detailed office hours on the website, crozetfootandankle.com.

Bear Creek Enterprises Creates Tiny Offices

Bear Creek co-founder Brian Mininger was a young father when it first hit him how hard it was to work from home amidst the noise and bustle of a growing family. His daughters are teenagers now, but his experience resonated when he saw the growth of the “tiny house” movement.

“I thought, ‘why not a tiny office?’” he said. He conceived of a tidy little studio with just enough room for a desk, computer, book shelves and chair; an attractive building that could be located in a yard or put on wheels for mobility. He had his Waynesboro construction company in place and thought it would make a good additional line.

“This is an improvement over adding an extra room, or converting a bedroom into an office,” he said. “It comes ready to use the same day, and can be moved easily. And it provides just enough separation from the main house to allow you to focus.

Home-based entrepreneurs can pick out a model and reach Mininger through the website at bearcreekenterprises.com.

Barre.[d] Fitness Studio Coming to Piedmont Place

As Santosha Yoga moves a few blocks away to the former Handcrafters spot next to Sam’s Hot Dog in the Crozet Shopping Center, barre.[d] studio is moving into their current terrace-level space in Piedmont Place. Both studios are scheduled to open in January.

This will be a second location for barre.[d], which is currently open on Water Street in downtown Charlottesville.

Batesville Market Becomes Movie Set

The historic Batesville Market has provided a ready-made backdrop for two films, said manager Kim Eastep. The first live-action drama to take advantage of the vintage setting was “Showdown at Sweet Tooth Junction,” by the Albemarle High School Filmmaking team, which was runner-up for the audience award at the Virginia Film Festival’s Adrenaline Project. You can find the award winning film on Youtube.

A few weeks later, scenes from ‘Billy & Blaze,” the popular ’30s-era children’s book series, were shot at the market. The books, written by C.W. Anderson, were about the adventures of a boy named Billy and his bay horse. The shooting continues in Virginia, with shots at the Warrenton horse show grounds, but the search is still underway for one of the main characters. Blaze, the horse of the title, is very distinctive, with four white feet and a white nose. To find out more about the movie, go to billyandblazemovie.com.

Cardiologist Comes to Crozet

TruCare Cardiology and Vascular Medicine has opened at 375 Four Leaf Lane in Crozet. Dr. Rajeev Pillai will at first offer weekend hours and telemedicine as the business grows. Dr. Pillai is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, and interventional cardiology.

There’s a Facebook page, TruCare Cardiology, or call(434) 205-4909 for an appointment.