Crozet Chorus Voices Soar for Season of Light

The Crozet Chorus performed its superb “Season of Light” concert to a full house at Crozet Baptist Church December 2. “The lyrics and music represent a wide range of styles, with a focus on the warmth and glow of the holiday season,” explained Director John McCarty.

From Howard Helvey’s uplifting arrangement of “This Little Light of Mine,” to Mark Brymer’s foot-stomping “Waitin’ for the Light to Shine” from the musical Big River, to Eric Whitacre’s ethereal “Glow,” there was something for everyone in this eclectic and challenging program of songs about starlight, firelight, and the divine light within each of us.

Soaring piano accompaniment by Tracy Reed, bluegrass fiddle fireworks by Anna Matijasic Hennessy, thrumming bass fiddle by Amy Wissekerke, and sparkling solos by Wyna Taggert and Miranda Fitzgerald—who also conducted a selection—added variety and elegance to this illuminating musical harbinger of the holiday season.

“The Crozet Chorus gets better every year,” one audience member remarked. McCarty jokingly called the audience singalongs an audition for the chorus, which is actively recruiting—especially men!

The secular, non-auditioned community chorus—now 70 members strong—welcomes singers for its spring season, which begins January 16 to prepare for its next concert on April 29. Register at crozetchorus.org.