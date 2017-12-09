Dam Turn Regatta

Lisa Martin
A Masters Quad from Rivanna Rowing Club heads to the starting line at the north end of Beaver Creek Reservoir during the Dam Turn Regatta. Photo: Lisa Martin.

The 5th annual Dam Turn Regatta, held on Beaver Creek Reservoir in mid-November, featured head races over a challenging 2,500-meter course that included a 180-degree turn halfway through. Though sub-freezing temperatures caused a delayed start and reshuffled race order, the day was a sunny success as teams from Beaver Creek Sculling dominated the more than twenty rowing categories.

The 2017 Dam Turn Regatta at Beaver Creek. Photo: Lisa Martin.

