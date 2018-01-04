Margaret Frances “Frankie” Hester, 69, was born 9/16/48 and was given her wings on 12/11/17. She was a tiny lady with a big heart, filled with love for family and friends. She was born in Marion, VA and lived her adult life in Crozet and Free Union. She retired from Albemarle Country schools, loving the teachers and children at Brownsville Elementary. She loved angels, Christian music, Christmas, flowers, and family gatherings. She had a code word with each grandchild to mean “I love you”. Nothing made her happier than making ‘toast and cocoa’ for family on holiday mornings.

She leaves behind her husband of 53 years Rodney Hester; children Annette “Nettie” Conley Peterson (Harold), Steve Hester (Robin), and Angie Hester Richey (Ed); grandchildren Heather Conley Orange (Dara), Tyler Hester (Allison), Travis Hester, Michaela Richey, Tabitha Shifflett (Montie), GW Conley, and Olivia Peterson; great-grandchildren Levi “Little Prince” Payne, Danielle Heflin (Dustin), and Kelsey Shifflett; sister Jean Terlow of Alabama and brother, Ronald Barbre of Oklahoma; in-laws Peggy Johnson Clayton, Ray Hester, and Everett Brown along with many nieces, nephews, and others who she loved dearly. She was predeceased by parents, James and Oma Barbre Moser, brothers Jimmy Moser, Robert Barbre, and Roy Barbre; son-in-law Gary Conley, and a great-grandchild with her namesake Everly Margaret Rose Orange.

The family would like to thank Dr. William Hammond, his nurse Jennifer, and all the Hospice of the Piedmont staff. They will celebrate her life with a private gathering. Donations can be made in her memory to the SPCA or by doing something nice for someone in need.

Nan-nan, we wave with both hands like you did so many times to us, showing your love and letting us know it is not good-bye, but until we meet again.